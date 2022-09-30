Abandoned Megaprojects: Jimoh Ibrahim sets agenda for 10th Senate

…..Dr Jimoh Ibrahim OFR, CFR Strategies to solve problem of abandonment of megaprojects in Nigeria: the necessary approach to fix Nigeria with little resources

Man is bound to have problems and Nigeria as a nation is not an exception. But these problems become compounded when many megaprojects that can make life easy for Nigerians are abandoned.

It is thus one thing to identify a problem. The beauty of making progress lies in the willingness to take necessary course of action to solve the identified problem.

Barr. Jimoh, the first man on Earth to be awarded Doctor of Business from the University of Cambridge no doubt is a willing vessel to send. Here is a man with vast understanding of megaprojects within and outside the shores of Nigeria who has assured that he will bring to bear his wealth of experience to better not just the lives of people in Ondo South Senatorial District but Nigerians at large.

A man endowed with the ability to see, interpret and proffer solutions to problem of abandonment of megaprojects towards making life comfortable for many Nigerians.

According to him “since 1960, two-thirds of very large governmental projects in Nigeria have not only failed but have been abandoned mid-course”

He has not only made his critical observations known on why very large projects in Nigeria fail mid-course but also provided practical recommendation on how the Nigerian government can improve its project performance.

Drawing from available statistics of 38 very large projects (19 completed and 19 abandoned) with a total budget of over $25 billion, the Araba of Ikaleland analysed these projects with in-depth case studies on 11 projects, presenting lessons for improvement. He also argued that making moderate improvements on any of theses projects will on the average, save hundreds of millions of dollars on one large project.

There is an adage that says" You've got to get up every morning with determination if you're going to go to bed with satisfaction."

