A SPEECH DELIVERED BY HER EXCELLENCY THE WIFE OF THE GOVERNOR OF ONDO STATE, ARABINRIN BETTY ANYANWU-AKEREDOLU AT THE 2021 ENGINEERING CONFERENCE AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, THEMED THE ROLE OF NIGERIAN MARITIME SECTOR IN STRATEGIC NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, AUGUST 19TH, 2021.
Let me begin by first thanking the Nigerian Society of Engineers for
recognizing my contributions to the development of our country Nigeria,
and choosing to honour me with the leadership excellence award. I
would like to also congratulate thneers on
the occasion of its 2021 Engineering Conference and Annual General
Meeting with the theme “The Role of Nigerian Maritime Sector in
Strategic National Development”.
The theme of this conference is quite decisive and timely especially in
the wake of challenges facing present day Nigeria. You would agree
with me that of the many challenges facing Nigeria today, youth
unemployment has proven to be both evasive and insurmountable. At the
same time, we can also regard unemployment as the common
denominator for a number of other offshoot problems which now
threaten the existence of our dear country. Therefore, the decision of the
Nigerian Society of Engineers to include strategic national development
as the main theme of its discourse with focus on the maritime sector is
commendable. I have no doubt also that the distinguished special guests and erudite engineering scholars who will participate in the main
conference on day one of this event will do justice to the theme of the
conference. I also expect the organizers to ensure the outcome and
proceedings of this conference are made available to both the academia
and development space across the length and breadth of Nigeria.
This recognition and award bestowed on me today, just like every other
award I have received in the past, is a clarion call to do more. For those
who are conversant with my work around the empowerment of women
and girls in Nigeria, you would know and understand how passionate I
am about the issues of women and girls. This passion well activated
through a number of initiatives and programmes has lingered for more
than 20 years, and it began with deep reflections of my humble
beginnings and struggles as a young secondary school student from
Emeabiam in Owerri-West Local Government Area of Imo State,
Nigeria. As a child of a school headmaster, my father (of blessed
memory) did all he could to ensure that my gender had no limiting role
to play in the outcome of my education and career ambitions. This was
very crucial especially at a time when a girl child was considered
unequal to her male peers-in a typical rural setting characterized by
deep-rooted patriarchy-and therefore considered for education only after
a male child.
Many years after my childhood experience and considering the disparity
and marginalization which undermine the wellbeing of women and girls who live in rural areas like my beloved Emeabiam, I decided to continue
the legacy of my father in my community by ensuring that children had
access to quality education irrespective of their location. My many
initiatives which now include programmes in Information and
Communication Technology (ICT), Solar Renewable Energy, Curbing
Gender-Based Violence, Women Empowerment, Breast and Cervical
Cancer Awareness, all began as an annual Spelling Bee competition
among primary school pupils in my home town. Today, that little step is
the reason you have recognized my humanitarian strides in the
empowerment of women and girls in Nigeria. I am glad to inform you
that as we speak, our annual BEMORE EMPOWERED INITIATIVE
summer boot camp (a programme that aims to mainstream gender into
ICT and solar renewable energy fields) is on-going in Imo State, with
the Ondo State version set to kick start in September, 2021. This year’s
programme marks the second edition of the BEMORE EMPOWERED
INITIATIVE in Imo State and the 4th edition in Ondo State. At the end
of the 2021 edition, no less than 1500 girls would have been trained on
basic ICT skills, solar panel construction and installation and other life
enhancing skills. As a tradition in BEMORE, each girl child will leave
the camp transformed and with a brand new laptop computer and solar
home system for pedagogical purposes.
No doubt, we will continue to do our best as far as women and girls
and reflect on the fact that according to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), only about 2 percent of Nigerian registered seafarers are women. If indeed the Nigerian
Society of Engineers is looking to achieve strategic national
development, which is the main purpose of this conference, then they
must begin to consider seriously the strategic inclusion of roles for
women and girls along the value chain of the maritime industry in
Nigeria.
I will like to conclude by once again thanking the organizers of this
event for this award recognition. It is an honour I do not take forgranted.
To say the least, I consider it a motivation to do more.
Thank you for listening.
Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu
Wife of the Governor of Ondo State
