Let me begin by first thanking the Nigerian Society of Engineers for

recognizing my contributions to the development of our country Nigeria,

and choosing to honour me with the leadership excellence award. I

the Nigerian Society of Engi

the occasion of its 2021 Engineering Conference and Annual General

Meeting with the theme “The Role of Nigerian Maritime Sector in

Strategic National Development”.

The theme of this conference is quite decisive and timely especially in

the wake of challenges facing present day Nigeria. You would agree

with me that of the many challenges facing Nigeria today, youth

unemployment has proven to be both evasive and insurmountable. At the

same time, we can also regard unemployment as the common

denominator for a number of other offshoot problems which now

threaten the existence of our dear country. Therefore, the decision of the

Nigerian Society of Engineers to include strategic national development

as the main theme of its discourse with focus on the maritime sector is

commendable. I have no doubt also that the distinguished special guests and erudite engineering scholars who will participate in the main

conference on day one of this event will do justice to the theme of the

conference. I also expect the organizers to ensure the outcome and

proceedings of this conference are made available to both the academia

and development space across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

This recognition and award bestowed on me today, just like every other

award I have received in the past, is a clarion call to do more. For those

who are conversant with my work around the empowerment of women

and girls in Nigeria, you would know and understand how passionate I

am about the issues of women and girls. This passion well activated

through a number of initiatives and programmes has lingered for more

than 20 years, and it began with deep reflections of my humble

beginnings and struggles as a young secondary school student from

Emeabiam in Owerri-West Local Government Area of Imo State,

Nigeria. As a child of a school headmaster, my father (of blessed

memory) did all he could to ensure that my gender had no limiting role

to play in the outcome of my education and career ambitions. This was

very crucial especially at a time when a girl child was considered

unequal to her male peers-in a typical rural setting characterized by

deep-rooted patriarchy-and therefore considered for education only after

a male child.

Many years after my childhood experience and considering the disparity

and marginalization which undermine the wellbeing of women and girls who live in rural areas like my beloved Emeabiam, I decided to continue

the legacy of my father in my community by ensuring that children had

access to quality education irrespective of their location. My many

initiatives which now include programmes in Information and

Communication Technology (ICT), Solar Renewable Energy, Curbing

Gender-Based Violence, Women Empowerment, Breast and Cervical

Cancer Awareness, all began as an annual Spelling Bee competition

among primary school pupils in my home town. Today, that little step is

the reason you have recognized my humanitarian strides in the

empowerment of women and girls in Nigeria. I am glad to inform you

that as we speak, our annual BEMORE EMPOWERED INITIATIVE

summer boot camp (a programme that aims to mainstream gender into

ICT and solar renewable energy fields) is on-going in Imo State, with

the Ondo State version set to kick start in September, 2021. This year’s

programme marks the second edition of the BEMORE EMPOWERED

INITIATIVE in Imo State and the 4th edition in Ondo State. At the end

of the 2021 edition, no less than 1500 girls would have been trained on

basic ICT skills, solar panel construction and installation and other life

enhancing skills. As a tradition in BEMORE, each girl child will leave

the camp transformed and with a brand new laptop computer and solar

home system for pedagogical purposes.

No doubt, we will continue to do our best as far as women and girls

and reflect on the fact that less than 1% of Nigerian registered seafarers are women. If indeed the Nigerian

Society of Engineers is looking to achieve strategic national

development, which is the main purpose of this conference, then they

must begin to consider seriously the strategic inclusion of roles for

women and girls along the value chain of the maritime industry in

Nigeria.

I will like to conclude by once again thanking the organizers of this

event for this award recognition. It is an honour I do not take forgranted.

To say the least, I consider it a motivation to do more.

Thank you for listening.

Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State