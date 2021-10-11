

It is my pleasure to deliver a keynote address today at this auspicious occasion to mark the opening ceremony of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Oyo State Chapter Week-FIDA Week. I am elated by the series of impactful activities lined up for the week-long event and I have no doubt that it would be a great outing for FIDA-Oyo State. It will interest to know that I have long relationship with FIDA Oyo State Chapter through Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) in the 2000’s where they often participated in our annual jog for life event during the pink month of October. FIDA as we all know is an international non-governmental organization of repute doing great and very important work in Nigeria and other parts of the world especially as it relates to the issues of women and children. I commend the Oyo State Chapter for your efforts and also encourage you not to relent in any way because we still have a lot of work to do around advancing the rights of women and children.

FIDA all over the world is an all-women outfit. This perhaps is one reason enormous successes are being recorded through their efforts in the pursuit of justice for our women and girls. The truth of the matter is that no other person can understand better the problems faced by the female gender other than a woman. This is because every day, women continue to face feminized problems such as poverty, lack of access to quality education, gender inequality and gender-based violence including rape, domestic violence and female genital mutilation. Like the popular quote by Martin H. Manser (2007) says, “Nobody can fully understand another person’s hardship or suffering” and interpreted to mean-No one knows where the shoe pinches, but he who wears it. This is why FIDA is unique. It is an all-women organization of lawyers poised to make life better for women all over the world using the instruments of law and justice. In other words, women are the only ones who can sustainably solve the problems faced by women in the world today.

No doubt, women need men to support them. But if truly we desire sustainable solutions, women must lead in efforts to identify feminized global and local problems, as well as lead in the design and implementation of solutions to those problems identified. We have long gone past the era when all we could do was to merely pinpoint that women’s issues must be considered for a nation to achieve sustainable development. We are now in the era when we must allow women to seat on the driver’s seat to navigate womenfolk all over the world from the depths of age-long patriarchy to El Dorado. The world already knows that women are marginalized and subjugated. It is also commonplace that if we must solve some of the most important global problems today, all we need to do is specifically address the problems of women because women are the common denominator that links these problems together.

As a matter of fact, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has outlined how women’s advancement may solve five specific global problems: Demography, Leadership, Food Security and Agriculture, Sustainability and Resource Scarcity and Conflict. If you are conversant with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), you will discover that those global issues analysed by the WEF are not different from the five pillars upon which the SDGs were developed, that is, People, Prosperity, Planet, Peace, and Partnership. So, looking at it, we have all the evidence available to show that an all-women movement is key to solving the problems of women.

However, all that being said, women alone cannot solve their problems. There is need for collaboration and partnership. Women must collaborate with other women, men, corporate organizations, government and non-governmental organizations and civil society, in order to achieve a holistic approach to development. With particular reference to the implementation of the VAPP Law, collaboration is needed to transform the Law from a mere legal compendium into an actual working legal instrument to protect everyone from violence. When you look at gender-based violence in particular, you would see that responding to the issues of rape and domestic violence as common examples, requires full implementation of the VAPP Law. The Law makes provisions for the three most important aspects of responding to gender-based violence: medical, legal and psychosocial.

More so, having the VAPP Law domesticated does not automatically stop perpetrators from committing the offense of rape. We want to see people put behind bars when they rape our women and commit all sorts of ungodly acts against our children. We need the police to play their part in ensuring a smooth justice process. Every State in Nigeria needs a clear strategy for tackling the problem of gender-based violence with key stakeholders fully buying-in on the strategy and taking up roles. Everyone must be on the same page otherwise we would notice that the actions or inactions of one relevant stakeholder may be the only reason a rapist is still walking free in the community or a victim gets his or her life cut short prematurely.

Let me tell you a short story. Even though I have always been an advocate for women and children, I did not quite understand fully the devastation that comes with suffering rape until it happened in my immediate community in Imo State. In one of my regular visits to my home town Emeabiam in Owerri-West, I got informed of a case of rape which happened right within my kindred. For those of you who understand the family structures of the Igbos, you would know how close people of the same kindred can be. The victim was more like family to me and her dad was a blind old man. Now, tell me how merely having the VAPP Law in Imo State can ensure that such a victim and her blind dad get justice? Of course, I immediately swung into action by reporting the case to the local police station amongst other things and this was when I started experiencing the hurdles an average rape victim is faced with in a police station. I found myself in same shoes of the parent of any rape victim and I must tell you that that shoe pinches badly. Without mincing words, it was a sorry state. If not for my reputation and influence, I can tell you that nothing would have happened to the perpetrator.

I must also thank FIDA Imo State Chapter for their support in that case as they were very helpful in ensuring we get justice. In fact, this was the experience that marked the beginning of a very fruitful relationship between me and FIDA Imo State Chapter in recent times. So, when it was time for us to establish an Agency for Gender-Based Violence in Ondo State, FIDA’s position in the Governing Board of the Agency was a matter of necessity. In that same Board, we have the Police, Civil Defence, Ministries of Education, Justice, Women Affairs, Health, Primary Health Care, National Orientation Agency, Agency for Persons with Disabilities, National Council for Women Societies and other Civil Society Organizations. The Ondo State Agency against Gender-based Violence (OSAA-GBV) is structured this way because we understood the importance of effective collaboration in the implementation of the Ondo VAPP Law. Therefore, whether a child who was raped visits a police station, civil defence office, a hospital or any other service points, he or she would receive the same kind of tailored response following the provisions of the VAPP Law. This is the only way we can effectively implement the VAPP Law across Nigeria and get desired results. If we must make the law work, then we must collaborate.

Finally, I want to specially congratulate my sister the First Lady of Oyo State, Her Excellency, Engr. (Mrs.) Tamunominini Olufunke Makinde on this occasion of the FIDA Week and indeed the entire FIDA-Week Committee who worked tirelessly to put this event together. Your humanitarian strides towards ensuring a better society for women and girls cannot be forgotten in a hurry. Please continue the good work and keep the fire burning.

Thank you for listening.

Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State