Press Statement

A smear campaign aimed at discrediting the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, is already at an advanced stage.

The plot is being sponsored, as usual, by a desperate politician whose next political leaning in readiness for the October 10 governorship election still remains shrouded in a web of conspiratorial intrigues.

Among others, this desperate politician has packaged lies and inciting thought lines in his own imagination to be planted as stories in about three national dailies beginning from tomorrow, Sunday, August 8, 2020.

Specifically, the story lines outlined for publication include but not limited to the following:

..that party chieftains are not happy with Governor Akeredolu, having allegedly reneged on some conditions after winning the party primary.

..that the governor allegedly dribbled party leaders by announcing Lucky Aiyedatiwa as his running mate.

It was said to have been agreed that the aggrieved members would choose the running mate.

…that such aggrieved members are demanding the dissolution of the current state executive and that a caretaker committee should be constituted to run the affairs of the party pending the time a fresh congress would be held.

…that civil Servants are also said to be angry with the Governor on the emergence of Mr. Dare Aragbaye as the Head of Service, having allegedly retired about nine Permanent Secretaries to appoint Mr. Aragbaye as HoS.

…that Mr. Aragbaye is holding the position of a Permanent Secretary, Director of Finance and Administration in the Governor’s Office after the retirement of Prince Ajibade Ogunoye, the present Olowo of Owo?

It is imperative to state that these tissues of lies are not unusual, especially in the light of the frustration that has persistently challenged the treacherous moves of such persons behind the lies and blackmail.

Governor Akeredolu is committed to the welfare of the people, especially civil servants whose lives were reduced to nothing prior to the advent of the current administration in the State. These civil servants cannot forget in a hurry the level of incurable poverty they were subjected before now.

It should be further noted that the post primary scenario within the APC has been that of harmony and cohesion. The leaders of the party, including very serious aspirants, are on the same page with the Governor to confront these political mercenaries who have chosen the path of perfidy.

Governor Akeredolu will not be distracted by the activities and antics of those who have become victims of their incurable desperation and lust for power with tainted integrity and demonstrated incompetence.

Signed

Oyewamide Wande Ojo

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor (Media and Publicity)