68th Birthday: Tinubu, an uncommon talent-developer, says Adetimehin

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC ), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is an uncommon talent-developer, with an exemplary focus that should be emulated by all.

Chairman of of the APC in Ondo State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, who said this in a goodwill message on Tinubu’s 68th birthday, also described the ‘Jagaban’ as a political icon who has done so much to enhance the political development of Nigeria.

The chairman, in a statement by the party spokesman, Alex Kalejaye, views Tinubu as “a man who has, on several occasions, deployed his personal resources, even with zeal and passion, to build and elevate his followers. Men like that are very few in our political landscape”.

He recalls the display of political sagacity by the then governor of Lagos State, in the face of a ruthless emperor, to stop the invasion and remains an enviable political factor in the country till date.

Adetimehin prays that God would grant the political tactician the grace and robust health to celebrate many years of achievements.