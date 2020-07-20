By Mary Agidi

The wife of Ondo State governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu today launched Coronavirus awareness story book for children.

Mrs. Akeredolu, due to the COVID-19 pandemic protocols, gathered a few number of her Arabinrin Junior Tennis Club’s children at the Akure Recreational Club’s court, Oke-Eda, and visited Motherless home Oba-Ile, Ago-Ireti Leprosarium, and Hope Orphanage, Correctional Centre, Emmanuel Foundation Ikota, where she distributed the book and other goodies to celebrate with them.

Earlier, Mrs Akeredolu had addressed her friends via Facebook where she spoke extensively on how she came about the idea of launching a story book for children, entitled “Awareness Because of Coronavirus, (ABC), the Superheroes Story”, and “Thriller”.

According to her, there was a need to put the coronavirus experience in book for children about what they are supposed to do to contain the spread.

The Ondo First Lady, who stated that the novel coronavirus pandemic had turned human beings’ lives upside down, however, said it also made people to be more creative and innovative, herself included.

According to her, the lockdown inspired her to develop interest in cucumber garden during her two months stay in Emeabiam Imo state, and now enjoying the fruit.

She added that the idea of putting up the book for children was borne out of the effect of the pandemic on them which she got from her granddaughter who always say “COVID-19 is outside”, hence the reason she deemed it necessary to launched the book.

She, however, dedicated the book to her granddaughter, her adopted kids, and the Tennis Club children.

Speaking about her initiative, Arabinrin Children’s Tennis Club which consists of about 200 kids between ages 3-14, Mrs Akeredolu emphasised the need to sustain the established legacy for them to continue as they grow.

She noted that the initiative, which was her family game had brought light to Akure Recreational Tennis club, and expressed optimism that there would be future champions like Serena Williams among the children.

Her birthday cake and other edible items were taken to the less privileged homes to celebrate the day, and she used the occasion to showcase three children that she adopted in the state.