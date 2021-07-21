Dr. Olumuyiwa Daramola has congratulated Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on the celebration of his 65th birthday anniversary.

Describing the governor as a leader who has the love of his people at heart, the USA based medical doctor said efforts of the governor in ensuring protection of life and property of his people could not be over emphasised.

In his congratulatory message to the governor, Dr. Daramola who recently empower the underprivileged in Irele and Okitipupa local government areas of the state, described the governor as very pragmatic in his approach to solving myriad of socio-economic challenges in the state when he assumed office.

According to the statement, “Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is a true leader and has exuded this in his approach in leading Ondo State.

” He is pragmatic in tackling series of socio-economic challenges we have in the state as he handled them one after the other.

“Unemployment is a great challenge in the nation as a whole, but he was able to bring down the marginal increase in the labour market through industries established by investors he was able to attract to the state.

” When theere was sudden rise in criminality in the state through the operations of killer herdsmen, he led other Southwest governors to inaugurate Southwest Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun, which instantly doused the incidence of kidnapping, killing and grazing on farmers’ crops among others.

“On behalf of myself and my family, I say congratulations to Your Excellency.”