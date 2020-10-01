The All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated with Nigerians as the country marks 60th Independence anniversary.

The party says the country’s golden years will return under the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena observed that despite what it called inherited and current challenges, President Muhammadu Buhari has made progress in many areas of the country’s economic.

“In spite of our inherited and current challenges, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has made commendable strides on so many fronts, most significantly the fight against graft, diversifying and revamping the economy, curbing insurgency and emerging crimes, promoting positive values in our national life, strengthening our democratic institutions and processes and achieving a respectable international standing” it says.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Armed Forces for fighting tirelessly for a united Nigeria, APC noted that the country is better than it was in the past.

“There is no doubt that Nigeria has made great national history and nationalistic history makers from her economic and political evolution in the last 60 years.

“As a nation, we are better than where we were and with determination, faith and commitment to our fatherland close to where we should be.

“Today, we remember and salute our founding fathers who fought for the independence of our great country and also members of our Armed Forces, many of whom have paid the supreme price to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity and keep our country united.

“As a nation, we are better together than we are apart. Despite our perceived differences, our strength and progress depend on our ability to harness our rich diversity” the statement said.

The APC called on Nigerians to show love to one another and support the policies of the current administration for betterment of all.

“As we celebrate our 60th Independence Anniversary today, the All Progressives Congress wishes to congratulate our indefatigable President Muhammadu Buhari, our past and present leaders at all levels and Nigerians of all shades.

“We call on Nigerians to reflect on this moment of ours. Reflect on where we have left, where we are now and where we ought to be. It is high time we showed love to ourselves and the country at large more than ever before. It is high time we got more security conscious, support the programmes and policies of the current administration for the betterment of all.

“It is the responsibility of all to patriotically contribute to make our nation greater. We need to pray more and love our nation the more and do the right thing at all times.

“As we celebrate, may the labour of our heroes past never be in vain.”