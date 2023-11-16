5th FOWOSO Summit: Preparations in full gear as more media houses pledge support

Preparations for the upcoming fifth Summit of the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female Political Appointees (FOWOSO) are in full swing, with more media houses pledging their support.

Scheduled to be held on December 6th and 7th, 2023 in Akure, the capital city of Ondo State, the Summit carries the theme “Living A Life of Purpose.”

Adaba FM and Positive FM pledged their support on Wednesday during a visit to their media houses by the Working Committee of FOWOSO. It can also be recalled that during a similar visit on November 8, 2023, by the Working Committee, the management of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Ondo State Radiovision Corporation (OSRC) also promised their support.

Speaking during the visit to Adaba FM the General Manager of the radio station, Mr Ayoola Martins described FOWOSO as a very good initiative “Any association established to uplift people should be celebrated” he said.

He however noted that the sustainability of FOWOSO should be of utmost importance for future administrations of Ondo State to ensure the continuation of the organization’s feat and that women should focus on being nurturers in the family as well as nation builders.

Martins pledged the radio station’s support for the Summit, acknowledging the challenging economic climate and welcoming support from the organization.

The General Manager of Positive FM, Mrs Olubunmi Olalere appreciated the Working Committee for the advocacy visit.

While pledging a partnership with FOWOSO in the coverage of the Summit, she expressed pleasure with the Summit’s purpose and the subsequent exposure, enlightenment, and empowerment it will provide for Ondo State women.

“I am happy you have come, I am happy we are partnering together and I pray for a more solidified relationship now and in the future,” she said.

Speaking at the radio stations, the Chairman of the 5th FOWOSO Summit Working Committee, Mrs Toyin Adegbenro revealed that FOWOSO was founded by the Ondo State First Lady, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu and that the organization has so far, empowered over 5,000 women since its inception.

“Empowering over 5,000 women means that over 5,000 homes have been empowered because we know that when you empower one woman, you have empowered her children, she has given assistance to her husband and she has a home she comes from, her parents and siblings and even if she does not give them anything, she stops being a bother to them.

“As Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu says, ‘The greatest thing you can give a woman is economic empowerment so that she can stand on her own’. No man wants a woman who is a liability.

“What is of utmost importance to our founder is the women of Ondo State being gainfully employed, being able to source their financial income.

“FOWOSO has in many ways given so many skills and start-up kits to a lot of women, we also check up on them to know how they’re doing and if necessary, empower them further,” she said.

Reflecting on the upcoming Summit, Adegbenro encouraged attendees to consider how they can improve their lives and take charge of their futures.

Also present at the event were Oluwatobiloba Fademi, the Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mrs. Abiodun Adebusoye, the spokesperson for the 5th Summit, Mrs. Toyin Adu, Mrs. Jogodo Comfort, and Mrs. Iwaeni.

Story by Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fademi