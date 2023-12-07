5th FOWOSO Summit: Hon. Omowunmi Commends Ondo First Lady on Initiative

.…says FOWOSO is a booster for many women

The former State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in Ondo State, Hon (Princess) Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole has commended the first Lady Of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu for coming up with FOWOSO saying it is a platform that gives women a voice and a booster for women who aspire to have a place in the political space.

Hon Omowunmi stated this at 5th FOWOSO Summit held yesterday in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Speaking during a panel discussion alongside other panelists, Hon. Omowunmi spoke about the societal and cultural norms that stops a lot of women in the political space

Hon. The Akure Princess who particularly acknowledged the giants strides of Her Excellency, Arabinrin Akeredolu in raising a generation of empowered girls through various initiatives further noted that it is no doubt redefining the place of women in governance.

On some of the major challenges women face, she identified structure and gaining support of the political party as strong forces that can limit the success of women who aspire for political offices.

While expressing optimism that future elections in the state will be better because of such platforms like FOWOSO that has provided women the needed education on what is expected of them, Hon.Omowunmi challenged women to do more by supporting other women to bridge gender gap.

The theme for this year’s summit is “Living A Life of Purpose”