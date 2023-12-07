WOMEN & CHILD DEVELOPMENT

5th FOWOSO Summit: Hon. Omowunmi Commends Ondo First Lady on Initiative

Photo of Ondo Ondo Send an email 17 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

.…says FOWOSO is a booster for many women

The former State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in Ondo State, Hon (Princess) Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole has commended the first Lady Of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu for coming up with FOWOSO saying it is a platform that gives women a voice and a booster for women who aspire to have a place in the political space.

Hon Omowunmi stated this at 5th FOWOSO Summit held yesterday in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Speaking during a panel discussion alongside other panelists, Hon. Omowunmi spoke about the societal and cultural norms that stops a lot of women in the political space

Hon. The Akure Princess who particularly acknowledged the giants strides of Her Excellency, Arabinrin Akeredolu in raising a generation of empowered girls through various initiatives further noted that it is no doubt redefining the place of women in governance.

On some of the major challenges women face, she identified structure and gaining support of the political party as strong forces that can limit the success of women who aspire for political offices.

While expressing optimism that future elections in the state will be better because of such platforms like FOWOSO that has provided women the needed education on what is expected of them, Hon.Omowunmi challenged women to do more by supporting other women to bridge gender gap.

The theme for this year’s summit is “Living A Life of Purpose”

Photo of Ondo Ondo Send an email 17 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Ondo

Ondo

Related Articles

Akeredolu’s Wife Holds 5th FOWOSO Summit, Launches Book on Bemore

20 hours ago

Women More Loyal Than Men – Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim

1 day ago

Address of the Wife of Ondo State Governor, Her Excellency, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, at the Opening Ceremony of the Fifth Summit of the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female political appointees, FOWOSO, at the International Cultural And Event Centre (The Dome), Igbatoro Road, Akure, Ondo State, on 6th December, 2023

1 day ago

Arabinrin Junior Tennis Club Hits Lagos for 2023 Chevron Junior Master Championship

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button