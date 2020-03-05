5 Years On The Throne: Ooni To Empower 50 Youths To Become Millionaires

His Imperial Majesty, Arole Oduduwa, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja ll, the Ooni of Ife is celebrating his 5th year on the throne of Oduduwa. The foremost traditional ruler also revealed his plan to empower 50 youths to become millionaires.

In his post on Instagram, he captioned it saying “The 1st year, 2nd year, 3rd year, 4th year, 5th Year and still counting, It truly is only the King of kings thus far. I feel very fulfilled to always be in the midst of the image of my ancestors – Ooni Oduduwa, Ooni Ogbogbodirin, Ooni Wumonije and the others.

I will now begin activities of my celebration of the 5th year on the throne of my forebears commencing from March 2020 and to be climaxed in December 2020. As part of the overarching mission of my Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF), I want to greatly empower 50 Nigerian Youths tagged Ground to Glory Millionaires, “G 2 G Millionaires”. All you need to qualify is a great business idea/initiative with ground zero funding to back it up. Indeed! 50 new millionaires will emerge again by the 7th of December 2020. All will be collated via the Ooni of Ife Global Outreach (OIGO) office, send all proposals via email to info@ooniofifego.com with subject “G2G Millionaire”, deadline for submissions is the 4th of April 2020.

Also in this month of March, the super 20 awardees of the Royal African awards will be ready, they are actually billionaires and potential billionaires already.

I am created to forever honour and celebrate the youths in Nigeria and the entire continent of Africa; Until we finally take our rightful position.”

Ooni Enitan Ogunwusi being the 5th direct descendant of the Giesi ruling House, Ojaja Royal Compound of Agbedegbede was born 40 years ago into the family of Prince Ropo and Late Mrs Margaret Wuraola Ogunwusi (Ile Opa family compound, Ile Ife). His father was a radio and television anchor star that spanned the entire mid-1980s to early 21st century in the South-Western part of Nigeria.