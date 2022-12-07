4th FOWOSO Summit: Our performances are Amazing, Concrete, Measurable, Says Mrs Akeredolu

• Ondo Women Taking their Rightful Place Through FOWOSO- Gov Akeredolu

Wife of Ondo State Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has rated highly the performance of the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female political appointees, FOWOSO, describing it as amazing, concrete and measurable.

The governor’s wife, in her address, gave the rating on Wednesday at the fourth summit of the foundation at the International Cultural And Event Centre (The Dome), Igbatoro Road, Akure, Ondo State.

In her words: “Five years down the lane, I am proud to announce that we have steadily progressed and there is no looking back. We have put our hands on the plough with amazing results. Our performances are both concrete and measurable; they are no less evident in the number of women whose lives have been transformed through this noble initiative.”

Mrs Akeredolu who described the summit as awe-inspiring, said she is either proud of the grounds already covered or reminded of the more that we need to do in our collective strife to elevate the status of women, saying: “This is one gathering that has, through the years, proved itself worthy through performance and not one of those merely emblematic congregations known only for commonplace mundanity.

“No doubt we have recorded significant wins. On this lane, we have succeeded in getting the government signed into law the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) bill; we have frontally fought gender violations in the state to the extent that the offense is now dreaded as against offenders being a threat to our women and girls.

“We have improved the number of women in appointive and elective positions and made history to have gotten the first female Secretary to the State Government in the 46 years of statehood.”

The First Lady who listed some of the interventions made by FOWOSO added that the last one year been has been eventful and laudable.

In her words: “The last one year has in every way been eventful and laudable. The association played strategic roles in growing the status of women in the state. It participated in organising the 2022 Bemore Summer Boot Camp and left alluring imprint. Its members are now zestful advocates against breast and cervical cancer as visibly demonstrated in partnership with the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), particularly during the pink October.

“FOWOSO took the world by storm on November 7 as it laid the foundation of a multi-million naira Centre as a stupendous legacy project that would, upon completion, provide shelter for vulnerable women and girls, including victims of Sexual and Gender-Based violence, SGBV, in the state. It is one project that is demonstrating to the country and the world at large that women are capable of rare accomplishments.

It championed the premier edition of Ondo State Skill Acquisition and Empowerment Programme (OSSA-EP) and, at once, brought forth both sterling results and consummate template for a programme that was supposedly a guinea pig. All these are a quick run of the achievements Ondo State women have wrought through this ingenious platform, and they, altogether justify the theme of the summit, ‘Bridging the Gender Gap in Political Arena: A case of Nigerian Women.’

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, said: “Through the instrumentality of FOWOSO and other gender-based programmes, Ondo State women are beginning to take their rightful place under the sun.

“We are highly pleased with the First Lady’s purposeful leadership and vision in unlocking of the great potentials of women and girl children within and outside Ondo State. I must say that the womenfolk has never had it so good in the Sunshine State.

“For us, it is a thing of joy and pride, that, through the instrumentality of FOWOSO and other gender-based programmes, Ondo State women are beginning to take their rightful place under the sun. The progressive revolution that the First Lady. There is no better way to manifest this

than to point to the pride of place he has accorded women under the current administration.”

Meanwhile, the Special Guest of Honour and Governor of Rivers State, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, CON, represented by the Head of Service of Rivers State, Mr Rufus Godwin, charged women to mobilise support for all viable women candidates in the 2023 general elections.

“One relevant way to bridge gender gap is for Nigerian women to mobilise support for all viable women candidates in the 2023 general elections. As you delibrate on this critical topic, I wish to encourage this forum to mobilise the womenfolk across Nigeria to request the National Assembly to revisit the four gender equality bills they recently rejected during the recent alteration process of our constitution.

“The starting point is to break the structural barriers that reinforce discriminatory cultural beliefs, practices and policies against women and girls through legislations, policy reform and other targeted methods to accelerate access to education, economic and political empowerment. With good education and economic empowerment, women can fully and equally compete for available political opportunities with men and triumphed, rather than waiting to be patronised based on sheer sympathy and pity.” Governor Wike said.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Chairman of the event, Princess Dora Aroloye, said of the theme of the summit is carefully selected to address the imbalances in the male-dominated society like ours. She also described the founder as one who has championed women development and empowerment through her various initiatives. According to Aroloye, the First Lady’s passion gave rise to the axiom ‘Increase gele, reduce fila’.

The programme which featured an interactive session, categorised into five different sections with themes covering entrepreneurship, politics, health education and security also involved breast health awareness talk given by Bemore Girls, rendition on breast cancer awareness song (Sekem Dance) by students of Fiwasaye Girls’ Grammar School, Akure, and cultural display.

Dignitaries at the event include Rivers State Head of Service and representative of Governor Nyesom Wike, Mr Rufus Godwin, Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and Wife, Mrs Esther Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, Ondo State Chiarman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr Ade Adetimehin, Secretary to the State Government, Princess Catherine Oladunni Odu, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Adebunmi Oshadahun and the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola- Olateju.

Others are Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Charles Titiloye, Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr Dele Ologun, Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Akinwumi Sowore, Comm for Chieftaincy Affairs, and Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Oyediran Oyeyemi who was represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Yemi Oyeniyi.

