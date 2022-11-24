4th FOWOSO Summit: GM NTA Akure lauds First Lady’s Initiative

The General Manager of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Akure, Mrs Olubunmi Oke has lauded the First Lady of the Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu on her various projects promoting the socio-economic development of women in the state.

Oke made the remarks on Wednesday while receiving the Working Committee of the 4th Summit of the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female Political Appointees (FOWOSO) at her office in Akure, the state capital.

The Summit is scheduled to hold on the 7th and 8th of December 2022 and is themed “Bridging the Gender Gap in the Political Arena: A case of Nigerian women”. There will be other sub-themes on health education, entrepreneurship and security intended to create new opportunities for Ondo State women.

Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu is the founder of FOWOSO and other initiatives such as the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) and the Bemore Empowered Foundation.

“I will like to seize this opportunity to thank Her Excellency, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu for this initiative. It is a good thing we have an impactful program like FOWOSO

“We need to stand up for women, we really need to support ourselves. FOWOSO is something that we should all embrace and give the necessary support.

“The theme for this year’s summit is a good one, the time has come for women to fully participate in politics. Women should not be seen in the background we have to be seen at the forefront so that our voices can be heard,” she said.

The GM of NTA Akure noted that the television at both national and local stations runs a lot of programs promoting women’s empowerment. She pledged to lend all necessary support to FOWOSO

“I know FOWOSO and I know the impact FOWOSO has had on the lives of women in Ondo State. I’m promising to provide the necessary support needed for this year’s summit,” Oke said.

Unveiling the activities scheduled for the two-day summit, the Chairman of the 4th Summit, Princess Dora Aroloye, said on the first day (December 7, 2022), there will be a series of presentations and in the evening there will be a dinner. She noted that day two of the event (8th of December) is a free event and the grand finale and there will be parades from the different local governments, different forms of entertainment and goody bags for guests.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant on Gender Research and documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan, threw more light on the activities of the foundation

“Ever since Her Excellency established FOWOSO, we have been putting various programs together to make sure that we accomplish the objectives of FOWOSO.

Daniyan noted that one of the objectives of the First Lady of Ondo State in establishing FOWOSO is to promote women, empower them and make their voices heard all over the world.

“In 2018, FOWOSO was privileged to move around the 18 Local Governments of Ondo State to empower women through skills acquisition and giving out items to those who have already learnt a skill but are unable to get equipment for the trade.

“We were able to do that and we have positive feedback from everyone we empowered,” she said.

The SSA Gender revealed that there is an ongoing program at the Ministry of Women Affairs where women across the six Local Governments in the Central Senatorial District are being trained in skills acquisition.

“The training has lasted for about a month and after the training, we will be giving them equipment to set up their businesses. We are empowering them and lifting them out of poverty,” she said.

Founded in 2017, FOWOSO has empowered 3,500 Ondo women with various skills and also supported their businesses with access to credit facilities, start-up kits and capacity development training.

Through advocacy for increased participation of women in politics with the hashtag #ReduceFila2increaseGele, FOWOSO has elicited the interests of women to vie for elective political positions which have seen some of them becoming candidates for the upcoming 2023 election.