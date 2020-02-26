3YEARSINOFFICE: Gov Akeredolu flags off 10.7km Emure-Ile-Eporo Road

In continuation of the activities lined up to mark the third anniversary of his administration, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, on Wednesday flagged-off the construction of a 10.7km Emure-Ile-Eporo road.

Governor Akeredolu said he is committed to the construction of the road to ease transportation problem confronting the people of Emure -Ile, Owo Local Government area of the state.

The Elemure of Emure Ile, Oba Adedubaje Adeyefa, who appreciated the Governor for his infrastructural strides, said the people of his kingdom are ready to reciprocate the good gesture of the Governor.