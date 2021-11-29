All is set for the 3rd Summit of the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO) scheduled to hold at the International Culture and Events Centre (The DOME) and the Arcade Ground, Igbatoro, Akure, on the 1st and 2nd December 2021.

Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials, which also comprises female political appointees, is a novel approach to women’s empowerment, conceived by the First Lady and launched on the 7th of December, 2017 to reach out to all classes of women in the state towards enhancing their socio-economic status and further drive empowerment, self-actualisation and political inclusion.

This year’s Summit with the theme, “Turning Around the Economic Status of Women in a COVID-19 Era”, is an approach towards improving the economic status of women who were most affected by the covid 19 lockdown.

At the event, the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, and his Lagos State Counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chairman Global Fleet, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim OFR and Mr Jide Ipinsagba are expected to chair various sessions of the occasion, while the Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Princess Catherine Oladunni Odu, would give the keynote address.

The Summit is expected to feature sessions on wealth and financial intelligence, health, politics, sexual and gender-based violence, and security, amongst other topics.

The programme, which will play host to women advocates, accomplished entrepreneurs, career-oriented men and women, will also feature distribution of empowerment materials, match past and displays from the 18 local government areas of Ondo State, fundraising for FOWOSO centre, raffle draw, with mouth-watering prizes and award night where FOWOSO will lend her support to the establishment of a population-based cancer registry in Ondo State

Signed:

Oluwatobi O. Fademi

SSA, Media, WoG, Ondo State.

29/11/21