The Annual Akogun Football Competition kicked off today, June 24th of 2021 in Oka Akoko; the opening match was played between Charity FC Ikanmu and Rising Pius FC of Ebinrin.

This year edition of the competition is the 3rd edition as the Annual Football Competition could not hold last year due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Sixteen Clubs from Oka registered for this year edition, according to the sole sponsor of the competition over the years Hon. Akogun Olugbenga Omole the Lawmaker representing Akoko South West Constituency 1 in Ondo State,the competition was designed to encourage good sportsmanship as well as unearthing football talents at the grassroots level

This year event promises to be bigger and better than the previous edition as Mutiu Adepoju Nigerian Ex international will lead renowned Football Scouts and coaches to watch the final match.

Akogun is delighted because there are indications that a few corporate bodies have shown interest to partner with him.

Akogun stated that apart from mouth watering cash gifts that awaits the winner,the best players in the competition will be mentored and given opportunity to have a career progression in football at the Global Stage.