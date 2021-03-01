•Says Port Ondo, Other Iconic Projects Remain Signature Projects In His Second Term Industrialization Drive

A thanksgiving service has been held to commemorate the successful 2nd Term Inauguration of the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, and his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The service which was held at the Cathedral of St. Andrew, Imola Street, Owo on Sunday, February 28, 2021 attracted dignitaries across the country.

Governor Akeredolu attended the Thanksgiving service in company of his wife, Arabirin Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, his mother, Evangelist Mrs. Grace Akeredolu, Children and other members of his family.

Governor Akeredolu disclosed that his administration’s investment and industrialization drive will be accelerated in the next four years of his second term.

The Governor, particularly, pointed that the Port Ondo and other iconic projects will remain the signature projects in his second term industrialization strategy.

While hoping that more investors will find the sunshine State an investment destination, Governor Akeredolu said he will keep on encouraging investment in agriculture and agro-allied industries as a way of generating gainful employment opportunities for the teeming populace.

He assured that his administration will not hold back on its drive for excellence in education with needed attention to secondary schools, both in structure and in staffing, adding that all his administration’s programmes will continue to be pursued with a renewed vigour.

“When it seemed that the wind in our sail was not strong enough to withstand buffeting political storm, but by His grace, we overcame the machinations of all our adversaries.

“So we can testify to the never-failing,enduring, all-conquering might of our terrible and fearful in battle, God Almighty. The last four years are not without their challenges but God helped us to confront all of them.“ the Governor said.

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Most Rev’d Henry Ndukuba in his sermon appreciated God for his overwhelming grace over the Governor.

Dignitaries at the service were; Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Engr. Ade Adetimehin, former Governor of the state of Osun, Prince Olagundoye Oyinlola, members of the Ondo State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, judges in the state led by the Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Olutoyin Akeredolu, President of the Customary court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Eunice Alade and her Osun state counterpart, Hon. Justice Oladejo Akanbi, Chieftains of the APC, immediate past members of the state executive council, local government chairmen and other eminent personalities.

At the service were Bishops from various dioceses across the country including the host bishop, Rt Revd Stephen Ayodeji Fagbemi.

The royal fathers in attendance were; the chairman of the Ondo state council of Obas, Oba Fredrick Akintuntan, Olugbo of Ugbo, Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, Olubaka of Okaland, Oba Yusuf Adebori Adeleye, Osemawe of Ondo kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo and Olowa of Igbara-Oke, Oba Adefarakanmi Agbede.