Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Tuesday, in his office, received Copies of the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of office signed during his inauguration for a second term in office.

The Copies were presented to the Governor and his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa by the Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu.



The Chief Judge was accompanied by Hon. Justice Olusegun Odusola, Hon. Justice Adegboyega Adebusoye and the Chief Registrar of the High Court, Mrs Bolatito Ajibade

The presentation of the copies of Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office becomes novel as it is the first time it is taking place even as the Governor has been sworn-in twice.

The newly reappointed Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Gbenga Ale was also present at the presentation.