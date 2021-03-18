The Ondo State Foundation of Wives of Government Officials, and Female Political Appointees, FOWOSO today elected new executive officers to paddle the affairs of the association for the second term administration.

The elected officials are: Secretary, Mrs Temitope Daniyan, Treasurer, Mrs Mosun Odukale, Welfare Officer, Mrs Remi Fagbemi.

The wife of the governor, Arabinrin Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu serves as the Chairperson, deputized by the wife of the deputy governor, Mrs Aiyedatiwa, while unopposed candidates included Asst. Sec, Mrs Ayonuola, (Financial Sec), Mrs Elizabeth Akpan, Chief Whip Miss Tobiloba Fadeni, and PRO, Mrs Toyin Adegbenro.

Addressing them, Mrs Akeredolu noted that the appointment of the first ever female Secretary to the State Government, had proven that Women were capable and can BEMORE.

She lauded Governor Akeredolu for being a He4She Governor, noting that if not that he prioritised and valued women, such won’t be possible in a male dominated society.

The FOWOSO Founder who affirmed that the initiative had come to stay, congratulated them for embracing the vision which they’ve all benefited from, as they affirmed to receiving credit alerts for their first term Savings, including the Dividends.

She reiterated the commitment to altogether make FOWOSO an association of the Women, by the Women, and for the Women; saying they should be very proud of themselves going by the achievements recorded so far, with the empowerment of women across the state.

Speaking on behalf of the new Excos, the FOWOSO Founder said: “We will keep the flag flying, we will not dissappoint you, it’s a free and fair election and you are learning how to conduct free and fair election because we voted truly and a formidable team has been formed today”.

She enjoined them to embrace health insurance scheme as part of efforts to safeguard their health statuses.

Addressing them about the spike in Sexual And Gender-Based Violence in the society, the FOWOSO Founder lauded the efforts of some individuals who sponsored the Yellow card initiative in Akoko, while emphasising the need for well-meaning individuals to contribute their quotas to the fight rather than waiting for the government’s actions that might not come so quick.

She used the occasion to present cash cheques of #100,000 each to victims of SGBV on behalf of Nigerian Governors’ Wives Against Gender Based Violence.

Presenting the cheques to guardians of the victims, Mrs Akeredolu thanked FOWOSO members for supporting the cause of fight against SGBV, noting that without their cooperation in various local Government areas, many victims wouldn’t have been discovered.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Gender, Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan, briefed the house about some humanitarian services rendered by Her Excellency to rescue victims of SGBV.

Some of the interventions included a case of 14years old girl impregnated in Idanre by a mad man and left malnourished, a case of nine years old daughter of a physically challenged woman who was raped, who Her Excellency intervened and empowered the woman economically.

Another case of an incest in Owo, where the father has been molesting her 19years old girl since she was 12years old; Mrs Akeredolu intervened and now sponsoring her to the higher institution, among many others.

They concluded the meeting by unanimously agreed on a welfare contribution to cater for the needy, especially vulnerable women in the state.

Mary Agidi

Special Assistant, Media