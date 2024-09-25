Encomiums as Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, Donates ₦8 Million to Constituents

In a demonstration of his unwavering commitment to the welfare and development of his constituency, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, representing Ondo South Senatorial District, has donated a total sum of ₦8 million to two groups in Ondo State.

The beneficiaries, which are Ondo South Advancement and Welfare Consultative Association (OSAWA), and Aseyori Media Group received ₦4 million each from the senator, with each member of the groups receiving fifty thousand naira, totalling one hundred and sixty beneficiaries

This philanthropic gesture is the latest in a series of efforts by Senator Ibrahim to empower his constituents and promote community development in Ondo South. The senator’s dedication to the welfare of his people has been evident in his various initiatives and projects since assuming office.

Senator Ibrahim’s philanthropic efforts have previously benefited various groups and individuals in Ondo State, including the empowerment of Ondo South youth with ₦9.1 million during his one-year celebration of impactful representation, christmas gifts to 66 wards in Ondo State among others

The senator’s commitment to community development and empowerment has earned him recognition and appreciation from his constituents, describing him as a philanthropic leader of note.

Ade-Aworetan Oluwajuwon Adejare (AOA)

President