25th Anniversary: Bajowa Donates N1million to church Development

Prince (Gen). Olu Bajowa, OFR, (rtd.) on Saturday donated N1million to the Diocese on the Coast (Anglican Communion), saying that the gesture was for the development of the church.

The donation was made during 25th anniversary of the diocese at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Okitipupa.

Gen. Bajowa and others were honoured by the diocese on the coast for their selfless service and contributions to the development, growth of the Diocese.

He said that it was always a great honour and thing of joy for him each time he had opportunity to play any role that could expand the kingdom of God here on earth and even more so, when it was connected with the Anglican diocese on the coast.

“Let me begin this brief address by giving special thanks to the Almighty God, the Ancient of days, the Rose of Sharon, the Lilly of the Valley, the Lord of Lords and the King of Kings, for counting all of us worthy to be alive to witness this beautiful day.”

“May the Lord be forever glorified in Jesus’ name.”

“I also wish to congratulate and express my gratitude to our new beloved Lord Bishop, the good shepherd himself, Bishop of the Diocese on the Coast, the Rt. Revd Oluseyi Pirisola, for his humility, all inclusive leadership style, foresight, uprightness, spiritual depth and fatherly disposition.

“May God Almighty continue to uphold you and your lovely family and may this great Diocese continue to blossom under your able leadership. Amen!

” I also recognise our very dynamic, spirit filled Vicars who have stood by the bishop and the Church. I thank those that support today’s event. May the Lord reward your services and labour of love in His vineyard,” he said.

The Jagunmolu of lkale land and Aare of Igbotako Archdeaconry, tasked Christian faithful to be relevant for good in Christian work, saying that good deeds attracted good rewards.

“Firstly, we are celebrating the Silver Jubilee of our cherished Diocese, having been created a quarter of a century ago.

“Secondly, this occasion will also be an awards ceremony where the diocese intends to extends a token of love and appreciation to some deserving individuals as a form of encouragement.”

” It is a way of letting us know, that the reward for good deeds is not only in heaven but will start right here on earth. Thirdly, and very importantly, the diocese is holding a launching ceremony,” he said.

Bajowa congratulated the bishop and all parishioners in the diocese on the occasion, praying that all would receive special anniversary blessings from the throne of grace.

The philanthropist enjoined those awarded with honour by the diocese to see it as heaven recognition.

“I also, congratulate the awardees who will be honoured here today.

“I want you to know, that as you are being recognized here on earth, so are the host of Heaven rejoicing over you.

“Please, see the honour being bestowed on you as divine honour from the throne of grace, through the servant of the Lord, our beloved bishop,” he said.

Also speaking on the church launching, Bajowa implored everyone to be a part of it, no matter how little.

” You must understand the spiritual implication of your contribution today, which is that you are sowing a seed into God’s Kingdom and you will surely reap it, in several folds, some day.

” Beloved friends, brothers and sisters in Christ, the law of divine abundance as encapsulated in Gal 6:7 is binding on all of us whether young or old, rich or poor, male or female.

” The bible says: “Do not be deceived; God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows”.

“I, therefore, challenge every one of us to be a part of this launching to the best of our ability.

“Please let us make our contributions with joy by faith, so that God Almighty can reward us at the due season.

” I advise each of us to understand the letter and spirit of God’s word in 2Cor 9:7 even, as we prepare to give our best to God.

“The Bible says: ‘Each man should give what he has decided in his heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.

“Ladies and gentlemen, as I have said earlier, today is a day of triple celebrations.

“Therefore, I enjoined you all to feel relaxed in the presence of your Heavenly Father.

“Release your spirit to the atmosphere of divine blessings here today and be ready to receive from the Lord and I pray that each and every one of us will be blessed and such blessings will be permanent, in Jesus mighty name,” he prayed.

The anniversary tagged: ‘Come, Let us Build” was attended by many dignitaries including: House of Representatives representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency, Mr. Ikengboju Gboluga, Senator Boluwaji Kunlere, Oba John Ola Aiyeku, (Obagberume of Igbodigo).

Earlier, the Right Reverend O. O Pirisola, Bishop of the Diocese on the Coast, commended members of the church for their support for growth of the diocese.

Pirisola, who specially appreciated Gen. Bajowa for his long time support, said the church decided to honour some people with awards for their contributions to the development of the church.

“Bajowa is always willing to support church’s work,” Pirisola said.