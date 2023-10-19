23rd National Women’s Conference: FOWOSO to hold sister conference on December 6th, 7th 2023

… Ondo State Delegate wins 3- bedroom flats

… BEMORE Ambassadors win top three prizes in COWLSO competition

The Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO) is to hold its annual FOWOSO Summit in Akure, Ondo State on December 6th and 7th 2023. This was revealed by the FOWOSO secretary, Mrs Temitope Daniyan, Senior Special Adviser Gender, Research and Documentation to the Ondo State Government.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing 23rd Annual National Women’s Conference held at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Daniyan stated that the theme for the 2023 FOWOSO Summit would be “Living A Life of Purpose”.

Also commenting on the 23rd National Women’s Conference, Daniyan commended the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) who are the organizers of the grand event.

“COWLSO has been a very good experience for me as a woman and for other women. The theme of this year’s National Women’s Conference”Unleash Your Potentials” is a force to really drive women to strive to do and achieve more. We had so many resource persons who spoke on different topics which were very insightful.

“COWLSO is a sister program to FOWOSO, they have similar ideas. FOWOSO is also about women and how to make them better and reach enviable heights in all endeavors.

” The theme for the 5th FOWOSO Summit is captivating and I believe all the intending participants will enjoy themselves and really learn because we already have resource persons that will be talking around issues that border around women,” the FOWOSO Secretary said.

The highlight of the day was Mrs Toyin Adu, an Ondo State delegate and FOWOSO member winning the star prize, 3- bedroom flat at Lekki, Lagos state and BEMORE Ambassadors’ victory in the COWLSO Intelligent Game by 9ijakids.

Ehinmosan Tolu secured the first position, winning a 700Watt Hisense Microwave Oven, Jegede Marvelous claimed the 2nd position and received a 400Watts SCANFROST electric Blender while Madu Christianah achieved the 3rd position and was awarded a 1.8L capacity Electric Kettle.

The game, organized by 9ijakids, aimed to enhance the knowledge of COWLSO delegates and participants in the current and past affairs of Lagos state and COWLSO.

Despite the ongoing conference activities, these three BEMORE girls, sponsored by the Ondo First Lady, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu enthusiastically enrolled and participated in the game. Amidst fierce competition from over 200 participants, their combined knowledge and teamwork propelled them to secure the top three positions.

The lectures on Day 2 of the 23rd National Women’s Conference focused on three key topics – Making Eco-Friendly Choices for Sustainable Development

Understanding Cybersecurity Fundamentals in the Digital Age: Vulnerabilities, Hackers, Data Breaches, and Digital Identity and Education: A Catalyst for Socio-Economic Development.

A fun stretch-out session was coordinated by physiotherapists from the Lagos State Health Service Commission (LSHSC) which allowed participants to engage in short fitness exercises between the lectures which helped keep them active and energized throughout the day.

Story By Oluwatobi Omosalwa Fademi