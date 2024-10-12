PRESS STATEMENT FROM BEMORE EMPOWERED GIRLS FOUNDATION.

As we celebrate the 2024 International Day of the Girl Child, BEMORE Empowered Girls Foundation joins the global community in recognizing the power and potential of girls to shape a better future.

Our founder, Her Excellency Dr. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has dedicated her life to empowering girls through Solar Technology, Information Communication Technology (ICT), other Life enhancing skills development, together with mentorship.

Through BEMORE, she has inspired over 3,000 girls to become confident, articulate, and self-aware individuals who are equipped to make a positive impact in their communities.

However, we also acknowledge that girls around the world face numerous challenges that hinder their ability to reach their full potential. These include lack of access to education, employment opportunities, and reproductive health services. Many girls are also subjected to gender-based violence, child marriage, female genital mutilation, and other forms of discrimination.

This year’s theme, “Girls’ Vision for the Future,” resonates deeply with our mission at BEMORE. We believe that girls have the capacity to envision and create a brighter future for themselves and their communities. Our programs are designed to unlock their potential, foster innovation, and promote gender equality. As Dr. Akeredolu, our founder emphasized in her closing ceremony address at the just concluded BEMORE Summer Bootcamp, “A BEMORE girl is becoming knowledgeable, skilled, self-aware, confident, and articulate. In this new state of being, without doubt, you are loaded with what it takes to make a headstart in life.”

We call on governments, organizations, and individuals to join us in empowering girls to reach their full potential in line with the global Sustainable Development Goals. Together, we can create a world where girls are valued, respected, and empowered to change the world. This includes addressing the issues that affect girls’ access to education, such as poverty, child marriage, and gender-based violence. It also means providing girls with the resources and support they need to succeed, including access to healthcare, mentorship, and economic opportunities.

Signed:

Rowland Onyeukwu

BEMORE, PRO

Happy International Day of the Girl Child! #GirlsVisionForTheFuture #EmpoweringGirls #BEMORE #InternationalDayOfTheGirlChild”