2023: Wild jubilation as Jimoh Ibrahim unveils campaign stickers in Irele LGA

Commercial drivers in Irele Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo State on Tuesday could not hide their excitement as Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, billionaire business mogul and All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Ondo South unveiled his campaign stickers in their presence.

No fewer than 500 drivers used the stickers on their vehicles which serve as mobile advert as well to show solidarity for the APC stalwart ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The drivers were in wild jubilation as Ibrahim also empowered them to take the campaign stickers across their routes in the state.

While addressing the drivers,Dr Ibrahim, CFR, founder of University of Fortune, Igbotako solicited for the support of the commercial drivers for him to be elected as their senator in next year’s general elections.

The Nicon Insurance boss also assured the drivers of quality representation at the 10th National Assembly if elected as senator in 2023.

Ibrahim reiterated that his desire to represent them at the upper chamber of the National Assembly is hinged on a two- point agenda: to empower residents of the district and address the decades of blackout in the district for it to be reconected back to the national grid.

“These stickers are part of my campaign strategy ahead of 2023 elections and I want it to be pasted on your vehicles across your routes.

“I am seeking your support and votes for me to be elected as your senator in the February 2023 general elections.

I am going to the National Assembly for two major reasons: to empower my people and as well tackle the decades of blackout in this district for my people to get electricity,” Jimoh Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim campaign stickers which has since been unveiled in Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo and Odigbo LGAs was widely accepted by commercial drivers and members of the Ondo State Park Management Committee.