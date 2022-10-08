2023: Who Else Possesess the Simplicity, Dexterity, Audacity, Temerity, Effrontery and Sagacity To Drive Ondo South to The World Like Jimoh Ibrahim?

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Jimoh Ibrahim wasn’t born with silver spoon in his mouth, he began his life from a humble beggining in Igbotako as the son of a bricklayer who struggled among several other siblings just to get daily meal.

His Simplicity began when he choose to help his father on bricklaying site with the hope of getting paid after a hard day job but the bid ever lived in his dreams as he jettison the idea by learning the bricklaying job even as he struggled to get education from Igbotako Grammar School.

Although, the journey was rough and tough but he was singled out for one thing, “Divine Knowledge” Jimoh Ibrahim was richly blessed with knowledge by the Most Merciful, Most Magnificent.

Unknown to him that his Dexterity were preparing him for the future as Mother Nature smiled on him when he got admission to one of the best university then, now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife to study law.

Working so hard and his Temerity to make something out of life become his norms as he made good grades from the prestigious university in law.

His Audacity came to fore when he saw an advert on Local Government laws which he took the advantage, Mother Nature got another smile on him as his bid was approved and got the offer to teach all LGA’s in Nigeria Local Government laws where he made his millions as a young graduate.

Jimoh Ibrahim’s Effrontery to venture into business got him Global Fleet Oil and Gas which took him to high pedestal with reckoning in Nigeria even as he also bidded for the sale of Nicon Group with Nicon Hilton Hotels and Nicon Insurance which put him on world recognition.

Jimoh Ibrahim now has business conglomerates through Global Fleet Group with subsidiaries of Energy Bank in Ghana, properties in Dubai, across the Sub-Shahara and the world at large.

Jimoh Ibrahim’s political Sagacity came to fore in November 2016 when “Araba fell heavily on Iroko” and Iroko was yet to recover from the political oblivion till date which favoured Incumbent Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu just like the case of Sarumi and Agbalahobi in Lagos which paved way for Otedola.

Jimoh Ibrahim’s Simplicity arose through his quest for more knowledge which made him excuse himself from businesses and politics for good six years when he was shuttling prestigious Universitues of Cambridge, Oxford and Havard which made him garnered nine degrees in his kitty.

After the educational sojourn, he proved his Dexterity again by founding one of the best university in Africa, University of Fortune in his hometown where he began his humble beggining.

His Audacity to give light and education to his community and senatorial District informed his decision to found the university sprawling on over one thousand hectares of land with over 134 buildings to give education and create employment for thousands of Ondo South indigenes.

Jimoh Ibrahim again with his educational Temerity declared his Senatorial Ambition for Ondo South six weeks to the end of of the primaries, an Audacity taken too far but later shocked all other aspirants with the Sagacity of the “Bulb Lighting Strategy” which gave him 190 votes to defeat, even other most favoured aspirants.

Jimoh Ibrahim’s has placed Ondo South, Ondo State, Nigeria and Africa on the worldap with his intimidating records as a well recornised lawyer, an international tax experts, an admintrator per excellence, a billionaire business mogul, with interest in oil and gas, banking education, real estates among others.

Jimoh Ibrahim became the first Southerner to be awarded two national honours: Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) and Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

Jimoh Ibrahim recently bagged a historic Doctor of Business from the prestigious University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, he is the first African to record the feat 800 years after the institution was established with other eight degrees in his kitty from the prestigious Harvard and Oxford Universities.

Jimoh Ibrahim was also recently invited by the two world biggest financial institutions in the world, The World Bank and The International Monetary Fund (IMF) to participate in their ancillary meeting between Oct. 10 -16 in Washington DC, United States of America (USA).

Jimoh Ibrahim was also recently recognised as the eight richest man among 10 richest in Nigeria.

Jimoh Ibrahim was also recently appointed as the Deputy Finance Director of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidebtial Campaign Council.

Jimoh Ibrahim is so passionate: about giving, lifting others, ready to show others the way and a leader ready to serve and offer solutions to several problems the way his story heralded his glory.

Wouldn’t you support someone with affluence, influence, connections and goodwill equipped with the expertise and paraphenelia of the 21st century to unbundle the jinx of poverty and decades of blackout in Ondo South?

I ask again, who else possesses the Simplicity, Dexterity, Audacity, Temerity, Effrontery and Sagacity to drive Ondo South to the World Like Jimoh Ibrahim?

Powered By Aseyori Media Team