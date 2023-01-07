Home NewsOndo State News 2023: TINUBU COMMISSIONS SOUTHWEST CAMPAIGN OFFICE IN ONDO
2023: TINUBU COMMISSIONS SOUTHWEST CAMPAIGN OFFICE IN ONDO

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has inaugurated the Southwest Campaign office of the party.

Asiwaju Tinubu was led to the campaign office by the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON.

State chairman of the APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin was also present.

They were later joined by Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye; National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore; and other party leaders.

The campaign office is located beside Akure South Local Government Secretariat, Ilesa road, Akure, the state capital.

Commissioning the campaign office immediately after the APC Presidential Campaign Rally at the M.K.O Abiola Democracy Park, Asiwaju Tinubu said Governor Akeredolu has demonstrated serious commitment to progressive politics.

His words:”This is a serious demonstration of commitment to progressive politics, to democratic principle that we adopted as the hallmark of our own political philosophy.

“Together, we have worked to build democracy and it has not been easy even though it is the best form of government but it is very difficult to navigate.

“You have demonstrated with this building that you are truly committed to the developmental program of our time and of Ondo State. You have demonstrated in many areas of infrastructural development, in setting this State on the path of prosperity, manufacturing and youth development.”

Governor Akeredolu later conducted the Presidential candidate round the campaign office.

Richard Olatunde
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.
January 7, 2023.

📸 Olawale Abolade

