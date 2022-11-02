2023: Time to send Foremost African Scholarly Billionaire, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR to Senate is now

By Onawumi Kehinde AyoChris

There is always a time to make decision that will determine the future of the generality of the people and that opportunity will no doubt come next year February when we all get the chance to choose who represents us and our interest in Ondo South at the National Assembly where crucial decisions of national development are decided.

Let me ask you some rhetorical questions just the same way Joshua asked the Israelites in Josh. 24:2 saying; “unto all the people of Israel …choose you this day whom ye will serve”;

Sentiments apart and after dwelling and contemplating on these rhetorical questions, choose between Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR and others, the candidate that has the capacity and knowledge to deliver quality representation

Choose the candidate who loves teaching youths how to fish so that they will feed on it for a life time after giving them fish to eat and those who love giving youth fish to eat for a day.

Choose the candidate who is well trained in top three Ivy league universities in the world (Harvard, Oxford and Cambridge).

Choose the first person who gave bursary to Ondo and Ekiti students without holding any political portfolio

Choose a world Class business man that was recently invited by the two world’s biggest financial institute in the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund ( IMF) to participate in their ancillary meeting in Washington DC, United State of America ( USA)

Choose the candidate who founded a world class University in Ondo South Senatorial district

Choose the candidate who is the eighth richest man in Nigeria

… but as for me and my house, according to C- banking “I will not murder merit for mediocrity this time around as the 2023 general elections beacons”

…but as for me and my family we shall canvas and vote for Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, because he is the only candidate that possesses the mental magnitude and capacity to reward Ondo South with quality representation at national Assembly.

~Aseyori 2023: A better Ondo South is certain