2023: Quality Representation a panacea for Development

By Adelokiki Orimisan

As the world is drifting towards nuclear war, Russia, China and their allies are warming up against United States of America.

These nations have developed an independent financial system that is capable of weakening the United States Dollar.

In all attempts to ensure the plan fail in the area of technology and economic sanctions, the only option left for the Great America is to deploy the use of military approach even in the face of this threat to Global Nuclear War.

On the local scene, Nigerians are warming up for a new government. It is another rare opportunity to rewrite history and vote for leaders with global and intercontinental knowledge. Leaders with the capability to build an intellectual backup for Nigeria at large and develop Ondo South industrially against the backdrop of any eventuality.

This is the time for Ondo South to send a man with the right mental capacity and intellectual sophistry to represent the district at the Red Chamber.

As a people, we do not want representation of uninformed individuals without modern knowledge in the World of robotic science and artificial intelligencean analogue representation will spell doom for Ondo South Agenda in 2023.

There is only one man who has the capacity and determination to deliver Ondo South. This is evident in his historical achievements.

He is a man, who has achieved so much for himself and the society at large and for this purpose, we believe and trust in his leadership

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, PhD Cantab, is the best man for the job. He will deliver if we send him to represent Ondo South in 2023.

Vote Dr Jimoh Ibrahim for a prosperous Ondo South in 2023.

Powered By: Aseyori Media Team