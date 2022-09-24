2023: OUR VICTORY MUST BE TOTAL – GOV AKEREDOLU TELLS APC MEMBERS

•As Party Leaders Preach Unity, Peace

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has charged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to work towards total victory for the party.

Governor Akeredolu said the 2023 general election is very important to the state and the country at large, urging the people to work harder.

The Governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale, at the Ondo North Senatorial Stakeholders meeting, said the party must consolidate on its previous wins and victories.

He enjoined the party members to constantly hold meetings and work together for the Presidential, Senatorial and the House of Assembly elections.

The Chairman of the party in the State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin said Governor Akeredolu has delivered on his electoral promises across the state.

Adetimehin charged the people to use the various achievements of the Akeredolu administration to campaign and win votes.

The Chairman urged those who are aggrieved to sheath their sword and work for the victory of the party, adding that there nothing to share in zero.

“Primary elections have come and gone. Let all those who are aggrieved sheath their swords. Nobody can do it alone. We need one another now. It is only when we win elections and remain in power that we can keep fighting within the system. Remember, there is nothing to share in zero. Let us be United.” Adetimehin added.

I’m his welcome address, the Owo local government APC Chairman, Hon. Samuel Balogun, said the meeting was geared towards the general sensitization of all party members to ensure that that the candidates of the party including “MR. EMILOKAN” mantra Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu wins the election in a landslide victory.

He disclosed that the party organs have been meeting regularly to prepare for the task ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Chairman said:” Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, is a man reputed for his confidence, vision, sagacity, experience and doggedness in the running of the party in the state, which has resulted in APC winning all his election since 2017.

“It is instructive to note that APC did not disintegrate after the just concluded primaries rather it has been waxing stronger thereby annulling the thinking of the oppositions in the state.”

The Senatorial Chairman, Mr Oredola Jacob thanked Governor Akeredolu for providing good leadership across the state.

“In 2016, Ondo State struggled tooth and nail to oust the Labour Party and Arakunrin Akeredolu was made to replace Dr. Mimiko. Arakunrin has proved capable and able in all areas of governance.

“He is making us very proud in Ondo State, in our senatorial district and especially in Owo/Ose. Owo has become the envy of contemporary cities, larger and smaller communities, courtesy of Arakunrin.

“I think we must continue to appreciate him, especially in Owo, because he has proved to be a great leader and we owe it our great duties to rally round him, encourage and empower him to continue to sustain the leadership status, build on it and grow to become a builder of modern Ondo State like Lagos State; to establish a strong succession platform for APC for a long time in the state.

“We are in an election year, 2022/2023 for general elections. We must cultivate the habit of collective struggles and great determinations to ensure that all our APC candidates from House of Assembly, Representatives, Senate and President are victorious in our senatorial District.

“This is a litmus test which calls for our concerted efforts, and all that we can sacrifice to ensure huge success. We can; we will be there; God being our helper.

“In line manner, 2024/2025 election year will be around the corner soon, knocking to be ushered in by interested gubernatorial aspirants. I want to hasten to say that election should be taken seriously by all of us as being unique and significant in the sense that APC, our great party, must break, a great jinx of APC government putting in place an APC governor, smooth transition and a laudable succession achievement.”

The meeting was attended by leaders of the party, APC candidates in Ondo North and other party members.