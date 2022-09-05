2023: Odigbo APC Chieftain Donates Campaign Office To Jimoh Ibrahim

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Chief Isaac Monday Sawoju, the High Chief Jomu of Oreland, on Sunday presented the keys to a campaign office they rented for Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

Ibrahim, who is the candidate of APC for Ondo South senatorial district, was presented the keys to the campaign office at University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State.

The campaign team of Ibrahim tagged: “Aseyori Campaign Team,” has offices across the six local government area in the senatorial district.

In his address while presenting the campaign office keys, High Chief Sawoju said he decided to donate the office because he and other APC members believe in the competence of Dr. Ibrahim.

He said: “We decided to support Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim with the campaign office because he has made tremendous efforts in terms of going round communities to explain to us what he will do when he gets to the Senate.

“As members of APC and supporters of Dr. Ibrahim, we tasked ourselves to make contributions towards his campaign and ensuring his success at the poll.

“We believe in him and his leadership traits. He’s going to make a big difference at the Senate and we are sure our senatorial district will experience formidable representation.

“I want to assure you sir, those of us in Odigbo Local Government are ready for your campaign to commence. This office we donated today is a testimony to that.”

Responding, Dr. Ibrahim appreciated the APC chieftains for their support and donation of the office to Aseyori Campaign Team.

He reiterated his desire to make great impact in the lives of people of Ondo South when elected representative of the district at the Senate.

According to Dr. Ibrahim, “I must express my gratitude to you because I didn’t expect this from you. You have shown me that you’re truly leaders and lovers of our party and our people.

“I will like to state again that I will ensure the federal presence in our district in terms of capital projects.

“Our youths, women and men will be given adequate attention through human capacity building programme we are going to put in place.

“I will want all of us to get set for the campaign when the time scheduled by INEC is opened. We shall touch all nooks and crannies in Ondo South because I will representing all of us and we must all have contributions in this by voting for me for true and profitable representation.”