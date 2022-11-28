2023: Mammoth crowd greets Jimoh Ibrahim at Irele Ward 4

A mammoth crowd of constituents in Irele Ward four turned out in their large number to meet Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Ondo South on Thursday in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Ibrahim who expressed happiness over the rousing reception said it was unprecedented.

Dr. Segun Ayodele, the Director General, Jimoh Ibrahim Campaign Council who represented Ibrahim at the forum also pleaded with the constituents over the inability of his principal to show up due to some unforseen circumstances.

He assured the constituents that Ibrahim would definitely give out the Aseyori gift packages on another appropriate day that would be communicated to them.