2023: Jimoh Ibrahim Trains Media Personnel, Others On Strategy, Innovation

Billionaire business mogul and candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ondo South Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR has trained media practitioners on strategy and innovation for personal success entitled: “The Strategic Roadmap For Effective Leadership.”

The two-day intensive training, which held in Akure, the Ondo State capital, focused on how the attendees could improve on their capacity to achieve their individuals’ missions.

He educated them on how to use data science or empirical evidence to chart their course with a view to achieving their set goals or objectives within their little resources.

Ibrahim, who recently graduated from University of Cambridge bagging the First-ever Doctor of Business, urged the participants to fashion out plans on how to improve on their academics from knowledge acquisition to open new vista for them across the globe.

He urged them to be prudent, invest and be self-disciplined in implementing what they’ve learnt at the seminar.

The APC candidate charged the media practitioners to be objective in their reportage to prevent wrong impression that could lead to investment flight and prevent foreign investors from putting their money in any sector in the country.

Rounding off the seminar, the business mogul charge them to do strategic realignment in surmounting their challenges, noting that they should avoid placing more emphasis on the risk than the set goals.

No fewer than 63 media professionals participated in the two-day seminar.