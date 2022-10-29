2023: Jimoh Ibrahim is innovatively, strategically poised to salvage Ondo South

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Ondo South Senatorial District can be likened to the “Goose that lays the golden egg” with its enormous human, natural and agricultural resources especially the “Black Gold” known as crude oil which ranked Ondo State among oil producing states in the country.

Ondo South, also has large deposits of bitumen which if explored, would boom its economy through availability of job creation and economic prosperity for indigenes.

Ondo South is also blessed with agricultural resources like palm oil, cassava, yam among others which would be money spinning ventures for indigenes if equipped with modern equipment and empowerment.

Ondo South also has the longest coastline which would connect Ondo State to the world and channel foreign partnership and businesses to the district and engender thousands of job opportunities for its indigenes.

But with all these abundant resources, Ondo South has been wallowing in abject poverty and relegated to the back due to lack of quality representation of the people which snowballed into shattered economic prosperity and decades of total blackout orchestrated by disconnection from the national grid.

As the 2023 general elections becons, arrays of politicians have started skimming for the plum job to represent the district at the Red Chamber but the district needs a reliable and capable hand with affluence and influence to change the narratives.

Among all contestants from different political affiliations,, one man stands tall and outstanding with several accolades and with the capacity and capability to bring the district back to reckoning.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR is a house-hold name among all. He once passed through the rough and tough roads and knows where the shoe pinches. His story from grass to grace would definitely inspire anyone who cares to know.

His believe that “Secrets of the World lies in Books” gravitated his intentions for aquisition of 21st century knowledge from world’s most prestigious universities like Cambridge, Harvard and Oxford in order to solve 21st century problems.

Jimoh Ibrahim has a whooping nine degrees in his kitty and this has informed his understanding about the myriads of problems bedevilling Ondo South which made him hinged his manifesto on two points agenda of electricity and empowerment.

He seeks to take up the plum job for the Red Chamber in order to influence good governance and has made his intentions known that he would declare State of Emergency on electricity in Ondo South in order to bring economic prosperity to residents and reviive all dead Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMSE’s).

Jimoh Ibrahim’s empowerment strategy for the youths, men, women and the aged would also engender self reliance of residents with great comfortability.

He founded the University of Fortune, the first private university in his Igbotako home town in Ondo South to create fortunes for thousands of indigenes through job opportunities and also impart knowledge to indigenes most especially to attain a paradigm shift.

Jimoh Ibrahim’s proven records in education, law, businesses, finances, administrations, entrepreneurship, consulting, lecturing, motivation, philanthrophy and politics has positioned him innovatively and strategically to salvage Ondo South from its myriads of problems into economic prosperity and self reliance for people of the district.

Support and Vote Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR as APC Candidate for Ondo South Senatorial District in 2023.

Powered By: Aseyori Media Team