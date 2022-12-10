2023: Jimoh Ibrahim Inaugurates 21-Member Contact and Mobilisation Committee

As part of his strategy to win and deliver Ondo South Senatorial District for his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), the Senatorial candidate of APC in Ondo South and billionaire business mogul, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, on Saturday constituted and inaugurated 21-Member of Contact and Mobilisation Committee, (CMC).

The committee, an offshoot of Jimoh Ibrahim Campaign Council, is headed by Hon, Nicolas Akinbiola.

According to Dr. Ibrahim, the committee is to keep a tab on all supporters of the APC candidate across Ondo South.

It will be recalled that the popularity rating of Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, a house hold name in Ondo State Politics and a titan of business investment has continued to soar since he has thrown his cap in the ring to contest the Senate ticket under the flagship of APC.

Dr. Ibrahim, who has continued to interface with the people at the grassroots level, has visited all the 66 wards in the senatorial district within the last one month.

Speaking at the inauguration, which took place at Jimoh Ibrahim Campaign Office, located within University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ibrahim said it is imperative to be close to his supporters and the people of the district across all the communities no matter how remote it might be to Okitipupa.

He said: “You have been chosen and inaugurated today as members of Contact and Mobilisation Committee, (CMC). because you are adjudged capable of effectively carrying out this onerous task of maintaining balance and Contact between our campaign secretariat and our already growing fan base and numerous supporters within the party and beyond.

“You’re expected to expand the tentacles of Jimoh Ibrahim support groups by visiting and canvassing more support of our people across all the communities in Ondo South, including those on the islands to vote for all APC candidates.

“You need to let them know what we are planning to do when we get to the Senate so that they can vote right.

Remember these are people that have been deceived by some politicians in the past, but we have come to rescue them and the communities from various challenges, including ecological problems through legislative intervention.

“I have gone round all the wards and interfaced with the people with a view to having first hand information about the challenges they are facing besides those that are general and conspicuously known to everyone of us who lives in our district.

“It is through sensitization by moving from one community to another to explain to the people what I, Jimoh Ibrahim, and our party, APC, have designed to resolve all the challenges they are facing, that we can make our people to have the courage of their conviction in our ” talk and do” brand of effective politics.

“Let them know that this is an opportunity for them to decide when they want their challenges resolved through their vote.

“Tell them to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Jimoh Ibrahim and other APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections, ” Dr Jimoh Ibrahim enthused.

In his response, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Akinbiola assured the APC senatorial candidate that he and his team would work assiduously to ensure the set goals are achieved.

“I want to appreciate you for counting us worthy to serve your campaign Council in this capacity.

“I am assuring you that other members of the Research & Contact Committee and I will deliver to your admiration.

“Our roles will surely open more opportunities for more people to come on board the Aseyori moving train to the promise land.

” We appreciate sincerely the trust you have reposed in our ability to deliver ” Akinbiola added.