2023: JIMOH IBRAHIM BEGINS ILAJE LG WARDS TOUR

~ I will create Ecological Committee, he says.

~ Oke describes Jimoh as a master Strategist.

Today, the Senatorial Candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Ondo South, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR began his ward tour to Ilaje Local Government, visited Ugbo Wards 6, 5, 4 and 3.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim who was accompanied by Chief Olusola Oke SAN, received warm reception from the crowd in each of the wards.

While addressing the party faithful, Dr Jimoh said he was happy on the turnout of the people to receive him.

He said the visit was a familiarization tour of the 66 wards across Ondo South Senatorial district.

Dr. Jimoh said he would create an Ecological Committee that would see to the ever lasting solution of the Sea surge in the riverine area of Ilaje local government.

He urged the chairmen of the wards visited not to hoard Aseyori card. “The Aseyori cards are for party members with numerous benefits before, during and after 2023 Elections”, he added.

Chief Olusola Oke SAN who described Jimoh as a Political Colossus and master Strategist, said Ibrahim with CFR would roar like a lion in the Senate unlike those that had represented Ondo South Senatorial District before him.

The campaign familiarisation tour continues tomorrow, Saturday, in Ugbo Wards 1 and 2, Mahin Wards 1 and 2.

Others in the campaign train were; Candidates of APC for Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency, Ondo State House of Assembly, Ilaje Constituency 1, Hon. Donald Ojogo and Hon Akinruntan respectively, APC Chairman Ilaje LG & OSOPADEC Commissioner, Hon. Adegboye Rapheal, Hon. Omotehinse Ibukun, Hon Oyebo Aladetan, Dr. Segun Ayodele, Ondo South APC Organizing Secretary, Comrade Egbowon Komolafe and others.

*Comrade Abayomi Goodluck, Jimoh Ibrahim Media Coordinator, Ilaje LG.*