2023: Jimoh Ibrahim Assures Quality Representation, Inclusiveness In Decision-Making

The Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo South Senatorial District, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, has assured people of Ondo South Senatorial District of quality and responsive representation at the Senate if elected in the 2023 general elections.

The billionaire business mogul, who is equally the founder of the University of Fortune, stated this during the APC Ondo South Senatorial stakeholders meeting held at Civic Centre, Ode Irele on Sunday.

According to him, everyone would be involved in decision-making through an inclusive system to ensure that the people get the full benefit of their representation at the National Assembly.

He promised to work with the executive arm of government to generate massive employment for the teeming youths of Ondo South Senatorial District.

The renowned scholar urged the people to vote massively for him, the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other APC candidates.

Present at the meeting are the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the APC chieftain in the state, Chief Olusola Oke, SAN, the Senatorial Chairman of APC in Ondo South, Dr Ayodeji Oyedele, Dr Paul Akintelure, Ondo State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, the Acting Women Leader of APC in Ondo State, Mrs Stella Lijoka, Irele Local Government Chairman, Hon. (Barr.) Olusegun Ajimotokin and his Odigbo Local Government counterparts, Mrs Margret Akinsuroju, the Vice Chairman of Irele Local Government, Hon.Olajide Akinfe and his Okitipupa counterparts, Hon.Ola Iwaeni, Local Government Chairmen of APC in Ondo South, Secretaries to the Local Government in Ondo South, Ward Councillors, Prince Jimi Odimayo, Hon. Donald Ojogo, Hon. Akindolani Akinsuroju, Hon. Festus Adefinraye, Dr Christopher Ogunlana, Hon. Chris Ayebusiwa, Hon. Gbegudu Ololade, Hon. Oluwatoyin Allen, Hon. Olawunmi Fayemi among others.

Victor Adedeji,

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim Media Coordinator,

Irele Local Government.

December 18, 2022.