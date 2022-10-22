2023: Ibrahim’s financial prowess, business success, educational milage, an outstanding niche

By C- Banking

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim’s prowess in financial management, success in business world and educational milages has brought him thus far.

This corroborated his appointment as National Deputy for Finance, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Champaign Committee.

It is not a coincidence, his selection is anchored on his proven track records in the management of financial resources and his effective ways of allocating scarce resources to achieve set goals.

If without being a senator or minister, he has been recognized this far at the National level by who- is-who in APC, then what happens if he finally gets to Red Chamber.

Unprecedented sustainable growth and development awaits Ondo South Senatorial District.

Support and vote Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR for Senate come 2023

Powered By Aseyori Media Team