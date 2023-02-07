Home NewsCommunity News 2023: I Believe In Action Than Words-Jimoh Ibrahim
2023: I Believe In Action Than Words-Jimoh Ibrahim

by ondoevents
by ondoevents

…Promises Better Life For Ondo South

The standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ondo South Senatorial District, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, Ph.D, CFR on Tuesday declared that he believes in action, not oral politics as he informed that he is contesting to fight for better life for the people of the area.

He made the declaration while addressing a large crowd of members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE and Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT in Okitipupa.

“I am not comfortable with oral politics, I believe in doing things,” he asserted.

He informed that two things prompted him into politics; to bring back the electricity that had hitherto eluded the people of Ondo South and to empower them.

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim let the gathering know that the state cannot solve the problem of electricity with it’s allocation.

“Anybody who says that he can do it with the current money coming to the state is a liar,” he pointed out.

Enumerating how to alleviate problem of electricity, the hopeful senatorial candidate said he knows how to parley with co-senators, he will move a motion that will make the task possible.

He recalled how he came to the rescue of the local government after the dastardly action of hoodlums during the inglorious ENDSARS, promising to be responsive to the yernings of the workers always.

As a diplomat, he assured that he is in position to sign unquestionable letter for people to collect visa from any Embassy.

Promising to bring goodies for the people during a planned event on April 1, 2023 he called for massive votes for APC candidates of all categories during the forthcoming elections.

Earlier in his address, a two-term Chairman of NULGE in Ondo State and Director General on Union Matters, Ondo South of the APC, Otunba TUNDE Monehin, Ph.D had said that Jimoh Ibrahim has no equal in the year’s electioneering contest.

He urged them to cast their votes for a person who can champion their courses at any level.

