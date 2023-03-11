2023 Elections: Ondo Parks Management Committee Chairman Visits Jimoh Ibrahim

•Congratulates Him on Victory.

Chairman Ondo State Parks Management Committee Comrade. Jacob Adebo Popularly Known as Idajo has visited the Senator Elect, Ondo South Senatorial District Dr Jimoh Ibrahim CFR to congratulate him on his victory at the just concluded Presidential/National Assembly Elections.

Idajo described the emergence of the Senator Elect as a testament to the faith and trust the people had in his leadership abilities.

He therefore pleaded with him not to relent in his performance at the Senate through people’s oriented legislative function.

In his reactions, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim thanked the Parks Management boss for the visit and promised not to let the people down by fulfilling his campaigning promises particularly youth empowerment and solving the age long power outage in the district.

It would be recalled that Ibrahim polled 110,665 votes to deafeat his main rival, former deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 65, 784 votes in the February 25, Elections.