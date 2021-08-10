A socio-political group, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Solidarity Vanguard(BATSV), formed to pursue the presidential ambition of National Leader of All Progressives Congress(APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has visited the Olowo of Owo, His Royal Majesty Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III soliciting his support for Tinubu’s ambition in 2023.

The Global Chairman of the group, Ambassador (Dr) Dare Owotomobi FCPA, who led the group to the palace, solicited the support of the monarch and the people of Ondo State for actualization of the presidential ambition of the former Lagos State governor in 2023 general elections.

According to Ambassador Owotomobi, the visit was part of the grassroots mobilization of people’s support for their candidate ahead of the next general elections in the country.

Joined by members of the Ondo State chapter of the group led by Chief Akin Awodeyi, the global chairman assured the monarch that APC would deliver on its developmental and growth programmes for the state, calling for the support and cooperation of the people of the state.

He commended the monarch for his wisdom in creating synergies among Owo people, calling for more to be harnessed, particularly between Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and Dr Abiola Oshodi, who has, through Dr Abiola Oshodi Foundation, empowered many youths and women by organising art and technical skills acquisition programmes as well as quiz and football competitions aimed at discovering and mentoring youths.

In his response, Oba Ogunoye commended the group for its sacrifices and inputs into the growth and development of Owo Kingdom, Ondo State and the country at large.

The Royal father emphasised the importance of peace and tolerance as the nation approaches the 2023 political dispensation, urging all players to play by the rules of the game in the interest of the people and the nation.

He assured that the people of Owo have a long history of consistency with the progressives and would not deviate when it’s time for them to elect credible person for the mantle of leadership of the nation.

The monarch charged the group to continue to pursue causes that would change the life of the people for better.

Among others in the entourage of Ambassador Owotomobi are the group’s state EXCO acting Secretary, Mr. Akindele Ahmed, Tajudeen Adetula, Akogun Niyi and Taiwo Hussein.