2023: ARABA changing the course of history by offering panacea to our challenges in the south

One of the most disheartening thing in the world today and in our generation is to sit on the mines gold and silver in our temporary time yet living in penury.

Ondo south is the cash cow of Ondo state, we are blessed with human, capital and mineral resources but our level of growth and development in times of infrastructures and social amenities are not commensurable with the resources we are blessed with, this is worrisome and sardonic.

As the new month unfolds itself, we are gradually getting closer to 2023 election, we should support and vote the right man to represent us at the red chamber. We need a man with the right global knowledge to leverage our resources optimally and utilize it for the betterment and development of our constituency.

We can’t afford to trade Barr Ibrahim Jimoh CFR for all the cups of teas in China; we can’t trade him for sentiment and emotions, hatred and propaganda should be sent to ocean of no return, we have to send the man with the right mental and intellectual resources to the senate. We can’t settle for less.

Support and vote Araba, he will give us vibrant representation.

C-Banking.