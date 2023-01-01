2023: Akeredolu Optimistic of Greater Nigeria

PRESS STATEMENT

•Calls for Sustained Prayers, Positive Attitude Towards Deepening Democratic Gains

The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, has congratulated the people of the state on witnessing the new year 2023, harping on the need to imbibe the spirit of gratitude to God Almighty.

According to him, despite the numerous challenges of the past year, the State has reasons to appreciate the abiding grace and mercy of God which sustained it and the people therein.

The Governor called on the people to intensify prayers for the peace and prosperity of the country, especially as the 2023 general elections draw nearer.

Arakunrin Akeredolu, who expressed optimism that the country will emerge stronger and better from its challenges, urged compatriots to rededicate themselves to the unity and progress of the nation.

“2023 is a very crucial year especially in the life of our country. We must be deliberate in making the right choices. Our collective targets must showcase our respect for our diverse interests.

“We must reflect on the yearnings of our people and protect the interests and sentiments that have kept us as one indivisible county.

“Let us embrace reason and truth. We must be unanimous in shunning cynicism and mistrust. Our chief objective must be competence in the choice of leadership.

“Our March towards prosperity and progress must be anchored on the path of confidence and trust. We must be united in our efforts to create a better country for all and sundry.

“Let’s promote capacity over religious affinity. We must not jettison track records and established reach over shallow hatred.

“We are too sophisticated to be pawns in the hands of tricky politicians who play religion as a brand of politics. We must be decisive without succumbing to the whims of speculations and rumors.

“Nigeria is blessed with enormous resources. Despite the challenges inherent in the previous years, our hope must be rekindled with renewed faith and confidence.” The Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu appreciated the good people of Ondo State for the understanding and support enjoyed last year.

He stressed that the resolve of his administration to always prioritise the good of the people is unwavering.

“We shall continue to put workers’ welfare as top priority. Our administration will not depart from the path of prosperity and growth for the good of the people of the state.

“As the 2023 general elections approach, let us make conscious effort to deepen our democratic gains by electing a competent candidate as the next president.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is capable of improving our democracy tremendously. He will provide opportunities to the great people of this nation and make the country a shinning beacon of hope and stability.” the Governor said.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

January 1, 2023