Workers Welfare Is Paramount To Ondo State Government
PRESS STATEMENT
In Ondo State, our people are our greatest asset and we value our public servant. The welfare of workers will remain our priority in the effort to reposition the state’s economy, negatively impacted by the nation’s economic woes.
We frown at the widely quoted false claim by BudgIT that Ondo State is owing its workers, six months salary. The governor of Ondo State Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN administration inherited several months unpaid salary from the previous administration, which we have cleared. In spite of dwindling income given the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, decreasing income from oil, rising debt servicing costs, we have continued to navigate these economic pressures, with premium attention to paying salaries, while not neglecting investment in infrastructure and development.
It is disturbing that BudgIT with whom we have a relationship, and an MOU on open data, can publish this falsehood without a cross-check with the Ministry of Information and Orientation or the Ministry of Finance. We condemn in strong terms the publication of false information that is capable of causing disaffection or those that seek to minimize our efforts, under very difficult fiscal circumstances.
Signed:
Bamidele Ademola-Olateju
Commissioner for information and Orientation, Ondo State.
August 17, 2022.
A KEYNOTE ADDRESS ON 'EFFECTIVE IMPLEMENTATION OF VAPP LAW' DELIVERED BY THE WIFE OF ONDO STATE GOVERNOR, HER EXCELLENCY, CHIEF BETTY ANYANWU-AKEREDOLU, AT THE CAPACITY BUILDING WORKSHOP ORGANISED BY ONDO STATE AGENCY AGAINST GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE (OSAA-GBV) FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT PERSONNEL, HELD AT ROYAL BIRD HOTELS, ALAGBAKA, AKURE, ON AUGUST 18, 2022
Related posts
Subscribe
* You will receive the latest news and updates on your favorite celebrities!
Quick Cook!
Lere Olayinka: A Brief Profile
Lere Olayinka, a fearless journalist, is currently the Special Assistant to Ekiti State Governor on Public Communications and New Media…
The Single Most Important Thing You Need To Know About Success
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nam laoreet, nunc et accumsan cursus, neque eros sodales lectus, in fermentum…
Leave a Reply