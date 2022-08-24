Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /home/cofagnxu/public_html/wp-content/plugins/unyson/framework/helpers/general.php on line 1275
24 Aug 2022

Blog Post

Workers Welfare Is Paramount To Ondo State Government
Gov Akeredolu
Ondo State News

Workers Welfare Is Paramount To Ondo State Government 

ondoevents, 7 days ago 0 1 min read 32  

PRESS STATEMENT

 

In Ondo State, our people are our greatest asset and we value our public servant. The welfare of workers will remain our priority in the effort to reposition the state’s economy, negatively impacted by the nation’s economic woes.

We frown at the widely quoted false claim by BudgIT that Ondo State is owing its workers, six months salary. The governor of Ondo State Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN administration inherited several months unpaid salary from the previous administration, which we have cleared. In spite of dwindling income given the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, decreasing income from oil, rising debt servicing costs, we have continued to navigate these economic pressures, with premium attention to paying salaries, while not neglecting investment in infrastructure and development.

It is disturbing that BudgIT with whom we have a relationship, and an MOU on open data, can publish this falsehood without a cross-check with the Ministry of Information and Orientation or the Ministry of Finance. We condemn in strong terms the publication of false information that is capable of causing disaffection or those that seek to minimize our efforts, under very difficult fiscal circumstances.

Signed:
Bamidele Ademola-Olateju
Commissioner for information and Orientation, Ondo State.
August 17, 2022.

