VAPP Law: Robust policies in place to address sexual, gender-based violence – Ondo First Lady 

The First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has said that the government of Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu has successfully put in place, a clear policy framework for addressing cases of sexual and gender abuse, violence, and exploitation suffered by men and women alike.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu made this known on Thursday while giving a keynote address at a one-day capacity-building workshop organised by the Ondo State Agency Against Gender-Based Violence (OSAA-GBV) to sensitize law officers in the state about the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu in her address implored the stakeholders not to let the VAPP law become a toothless bulldog due to disuse and noted that those in charge of its implementation still rely on the Criminal Code.

She stressed that sensitization will have no impact if people who need to use it do not use it, which is why the one-day capacity-building session was held.

“As critical stakeholders, you have pivotal roles to play in strengthening the implementation of this law in order to halt the ugly spate of violence.

“It is to that effect that building the capacity of law enforcers is in order and becomes all-important for better understanding of the character and scope of the relevant laws,” she said.

In concluding her address, she emphasized that the workshop’s lessons would considerably assist in allowing and strengthening the state’s law enforcement professionals to make the laws work properly and rid the community of the scourge of violence against people.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Executive Secretary of OSAA-GBV, Barr. Joy Ogundadegbe, stated that the VAPP law would not have been passed had it not been for Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

She went on to thank the First Lady for her solid contributions and intervention when the VAPP Law could have been stopped.

The Special Adviser, Mrs Olamide Falana to the Governor on Gender was also present as a Special Guest at the Capacity Workshop held at Royal Bird Hotel, Alagbaka, Akure.

Story Credit: Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fademi