Tennis Clinic: Ondo First Lady Flags Off 5th Edition of 2022 Summer Tennis Clinic 

The First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu on Monday flagged off the 5th Edition of the Ondo State Summer Tennis Clinic at the South Senatorial Zone of the State.

The Summer Tennis Clinic is one of many projects conceived by the First Lady to constructively engage young children. Targeting children ages 4 to 13 years old, the Summer Tennis Clinic seeks to integrate education and sports in a sustainable social form for children and gain the requisite experience needed to become professional tennis players.

Since the inception of the Ondo State Summer Tennis Clinic in August 2017, 500 children have graduated following rigorous training by world-renowned tennis stars and coaches. In its 5th edition, Ondo State Summer Tennis Clinic has fanned out to all the senatorial districts of the state starting with the south.

Speaking at the event, which took place at Stella Marris College, Okitipupa, the First Lady, Arabinrin Akeredolu said that the administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has on countless occasions proven that it cares through various programs and initiatives.

She thanked the citizens of Ondo State for their cooperation noting that the success of these programs will not have been possible without their input.

“I want to appreciate all and sundry because you have really demonstrated that government cannot do it all alone we really need to come together and do it for the children.

“I cannot but praise and commend the various organizing committees year in year out, this is not an ‘arabinrin program’ it is a program for all of us,” she said.

The First Lady told parents to encourage their children to explore their talents which will harness their potentials.

Appreciating all present, she noted that a foundation has been laid through tennis which requires the efforts of all to nurture it.

In his speech, the Chairman of the occasion Hon. Jimmy Odimayo lauded Arabinrin Akeredolu’s passion and love for children.

“As part of her desire to see Ondo State become a Tennis hub in Nigeria, Arabinrin established the Summer Tennis Clinic to nurture and promote young talents who can be the Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic of Africa,” he said.

Odimayo said the previous editions of the Summer Tennis Clinic has changed the lives of some of the young participants who have gained a sense of belonging, confidence and dreams of travelling to the world playing championships and they have served as scorecards of past editions.

He said: “The summer tennis clinic has made stars of Olamilekan, who participated in the summer clinic in 2018 and was the best under 16 in the south-west, Nigeria and others like Peace Agbeje, who competed in the CBN Championship and reached the semi-final, Henry Aina who got the semi-final of the Chevron Junior Tennis Championship.

“We are proud of these young chaps, and the future holds bright promises for them.

“These children arrived as novices and leave with confidence and skills, thanks to efforts from our dedicated First Lady, coordinators, coaches and sponsors. Through their continued efforts we have discovered diamonds in the rough.”

Earlier in her welcome address, Chairperson of the 2022 Organising Committee of the 5th Edition of the Ondo State Summer Tennis Clinic, Special Adviser on Gender, Mrs Olamide Falana noted that the Tennis Clinic is another great initiative of Arabinrin Akeredolu to impact positively on the lives of average citizens.

“It is a wonderful initiative of Her Excellency to discover talent and keep the young ones productively busy during the summer long vacation.

“Another objective of this initiative is to open the minds of our young ones to the endless possibilities in the world of sports. Sports is beyond a hobby, it is a way of life and a way of earning meaning livelihood.

Falana said that the annual tennis clinic is already bringing huge benefits with past participants representing Ondo State at national tournaments.

She said that asides huge financial earnings from playing at an international level, tennis encourages mental alertness, reduces aging and promotes physical well-being.

Some of the highlights of the event were the exhibition matches between the wife of the governor, Arabinrin Akeredolu, the Chairman of the occasion, Hon Odimayo and the Chairperson of the organizing committee, Mrs Falana.

Story credit: Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fademi