Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /home/cofagnxu/public_html/wp-content/plugins/unyson/framework/helpers/general.php on line 1275
Subscribe Now

* You will receive the latest news and updates on your favorite celebrities!

Trending News
Mystery Behind The Xbox Controller 
6 years ago 3 min read  
The Untapped Gold Mine Of Time That Virtually No One Knows About 
7 years ago 3 min read  
5 Ways Animals Will Help You Get More Business 
6 years ago 3 min read  
Pair Of Green Sneakers, Style Mistake Or Victory? 
7 years ago 3 min read  
Interview Of Beginner Urban Style Model & Blog Diva 
7 years ago 3 min read  
Orange House Is A Green House. Say What? 
6 years ago 3 min read  
Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers In 2018 
6 years ago 3 min read  
24 Aug 2022

Blog Post

GOV AKEREDOLU: NO RELIGIOUS DISCRIMINATION IN ONDO
Ondo State News

GOV AKEREDOLU: NO RELIGIOUS DISCRIMINATION IN ONDO 

ondoevents, 4 days ago 0 1 min read 33  

•We’ll Never Forget Akeredolu – Muslims

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said there is no religious discrimination in the State.

The Governor noted that religious tolerance is rooted in Ondo State, adding that both Christians and Muslims as well as traditionalists are given equal treatment in the Sunshine State.

This is even as Muslims in the State declared that the administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, will never be forgotten in the history of the State.

Arakunrin Akeredolu, who spoke at the Housewarming Ceremony of Albarka Lodge built by the Grand Imam of Akure, Sheikh Abdul-Hakeem Yayi Akorede, said the religious tolerance in the State is largely responsible for the peaceful co-existence of the various religious leaders in the State.

He congratulated Sheikh Akorede and commended him for toeing his father’s path in principle and action.

In a brief lecture, Imam AbdulRafiu Ajiboye Lagbaji said the administration of Governor Akeredolu has benefited both Muslims and Christians.

He noted that Governor Akeredolu has shown love and commitment to the Muslim community, adding that the Mosque built at the Government House premises by the Governor has continued to bring joy and satisfaction to the Muslims in the State.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Members of the State Executive Council led by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; Muslim Clerics and other important dignitaries.

Richard Olatunde
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.
August 20, 2022.
📸Olawale Abolade

Previous

GOV AKEREDOLU CONSTRUCTS MORE ROADS IN AKURE

Next

Ikale Group eulogies Jimoh Ibrahim over new academic feat

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Required fields are marked *