BEMORE IS GOING HIGHER” BEING THE ADDRESS OF THE WIFE OF ONDO STATE GOVERNOR, HER EXCELLENCY, CHIEF BETTY ANYANWU-AKEREDOLU, AT THE OPENING CEREMONY OF #BEMOREONDO2022, HELD AT MABEST ACADEMY, OKE-IJEBU, AKURE, ONDO STATE CAPITAL, ON MONDAY AUGUST 22, 2022. 

This is another special moment for me. It is, for me, an exceptional and emotional

moment. I have this rare privilege, yearly, to extend myself to a new set of young

Nigerian women through this illustrious platform. It is the moment when I freely

pour out a stout part of me to a new generation of promising girls, who, in the

fullness of time, will evolve into confident and competent women that womanhood

needs to rewrite its story.

In the last five years, I have treasured this moment and its bounty harvests. Of the

five, we have given to the world four sterling sets of female champions in the

trending fields of endeavour through a well structured and impactful curriculum of

the Bemore Summer bootcamp. We have equally groomed them as a ‘special

breed without greed’. Today re-presents that unique opportunity to prepare and

present to the world another batch of problem solvers that the world direly needs

to be saner and safer.

We set out, in 2017, to give to this generation of women opportunities that my own generation lacked; to plug the widened and widening gender parity gap in Science,

Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Entrepreneurship (STEM+E) by

empowering young Nigerian girls in critical areas of science and technology as we

create opportunities to improve on their lives and contribute to the socio-economic

development of their respective communities.

In so doing, I have demonstrated the inherent truism in my parents’ conviction to

the extent that educating the girl child is not a waste. I am here, standing proudly

before you as a living testimony of that profound philosophy and a robust evidence.

of what it means to create opportunity for the girl child. Through Bemore, these

jewels are being raised to climb the social ladder, the way over 2000 girls had,

because I was raised as a girl child. The story would have been different if my

parents had chosen the herd mentality of their time.

In these five glorious years, I have taught my girls how to do it. I have given graphic

examples of what it means to have the courage of conviction. I have proven to them

the wonder of imaginations and the beauty of being a woman in her own terms; of

achieving one’s hearty goals, and of holding one’s head high in whatever comes

along life’s journey.

To my incoming Bemore girls, those who came ahead of you are the Bemore’s

brand ambassadors. The wonderment they have been doing with the skills instilled

in them through Bemore are sufficient as selling points that signpost the efficiency

and efficacy of the boot camp. And I can tell you for free that their brilliance,

dexterity and ingenuity are second to none. It is the same astonishing can-do spirit

of Bemore that 20 year old Bemore ambassador, Christiana Madu, of the 2018

Bemore set, displayed recently on August 20, 2022.

Madu, a Computer Engineering undergraduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, powered the office of Ondo State Agency Against Gender-Based Violence (OSAAGBV) in Oke-Eda, Akure, by successfully installing solar inverter and panels therein.

Meanwhile, Madu’s outing is only one of the many exploits of Bemore ambassadors

in solar energy field. Marvelous Jegede, of 2018 set from Arigidi Akoko, who

powered her parents’ home after camp has since distinguished herself. The same

way Yusuf Boluwatife Chelsea, of the 2021 edition, could hardly get home before

making the news with solar capacity.

Bemore ambassadors are making obvious waves on all fronts. Not a few have also

proven themselves as sterling IT professionals and promising entrepreneurs. And rest assured that by the time these ones will leave the camp, they would have been moulded into prides of lionesses who can own and defend their territories; who

would go out and take their rightful places in an emerging world that belongs to

male and female alike.

It is abundantly clear that Bemore has met expectations and amazingly too.The

indices speak evidently to the fact that it has justified its charge and fast becoming.

Africa’s most boisterous bride. It has not only covered incredible mileage, it has

extended its frontiers by being more inclusive. Even now, and for the very first time, girls with hearing impairment are joining the camp to be more. This tells, quite

loudly, of our resolve to raise the status of ALL Nigerian women, irrespective of

physical challenges.

Bemore has continued to increase by leaps and bounds. As at the last count, the

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence

Corps, and the Board of Ondo State Agency Against Gender-Based Violence (OSAAGBV) are now our partners in progress. While the partnership is essentially for creating awareness on certain vices bedeviling our society and devising means of

curbing and protecting our girls from the accompanying adverse effects, the whole

essence is to nurture well-rounded, responsible young women equipped with

knowledge, skills and good character for a new and better Nigeria.

To say that Bemore is fast covering more grounds and winning more enthusiasts by

the day is to state the obvious. Interestingly, every Ondo household now wants

their own to be more! Even erstwhile critics have become crusaders who now

campaign for its wider reach and sustainability. On this note, I have good news for all and sundry. And the news is the fact that the ground-breaking ceremony for

Bemore permanent site will hold on August 28, 2022, at Emure-Ile, near Owo. At

this rate, Bemore has not only come of age, it has come to stay!

As I profusely thank eminent Nigerians, organisations and government parastatals

that have continued to show prodigious support for what we are doing, who share

our consummate conviction that the girl child deserves the very best, I welcome