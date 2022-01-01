The Ondo State Government, under the leadership of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, is laying a sustainable foundation for the economic prosperity of the Sunshine State. The gains of some of the pragmatic steps would begin to manifest in 2022.

It is in the light of the above that the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Ade Adetimehin, predicts bumper harvest of dividends of democracy for members of the ruling party in the new year.

The party chieftain commends members for their untiring support and commitment to the unity and development of the state chapter. The time of harvest, he assures, has come.

He extols party members for their “proper conducts”, during the recent Congresses in the State, saying quality leadership and selflessness on the part of members paved the way for the smooth and unconstrained exercises, from the ward, local government, to the state.

He urges aggrieved leaders and stalwarts to accord party supremacy its rightful place at all times. The party, he continues, must be encouraged to do more for the Sunshine State.

He applauds the State workers for uncommon display of understanding so far, assuring that the current phase would soon give way for the culture of prompt payment of emoluments, which is the true identity of this administration.

As we commence fresh journey into economic and political stability, Adetimehin calls on leaders of APC to close ranks for a more vibrant and impregnable chapter. He wishes leaders and adherents of the party a joyous and prosperous new year.

Signed

Alex Kalejaye

Publicity Secretary

Ondo APC

1st January, 2022