Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has admonished Nigerians to be hopeful for a better country in all facets of life in Year 2021.

Playing host to the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Owo Chapter in his office in Akure, Governor Akeredolu said the prayers of Nigerians will definitely not go in vain on the nation.

He used the opportunity to once again appreciate the people of Owo for their all-round support given to him during the three times he had ran for elections.

The Governor who is the Chancellor of Owo Diocese of the Anglican Communion assured that within his personal capacity he will support the Christian body in its ongoing secretariat project.

Earlier the Chairman of CAN in Owo Local Government, Rev’d Dr Joshua Oladapo congratulated the governor on his reelection for another term in office.

He said the victory of the governor gladden the heart of all Christians in the Local Government Area and as such wished him a more rewarding tenure.

The CAN Chairman however urged the governor to relate with all citizens as a father will do to his children, irrespective of whether they voted for him or not.

The Bishop of Owo Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Rt. Revd, Dr Stephen Fagbemi said the prayers for the state and Nigeria at the occasion.

