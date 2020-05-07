… Workers hail Gov for acceding to HOS tenure elongation

As the world marks the 2020 Workers’ Day globally amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has approved car loans for primary school teachers across the state.

Governor Akeredolu, who thanked the workers in the state for their understanding and support, assured that his administration will pay the outstanding one month arrears, being the last of the inherited seven months arrears from the previous administration.

He stressed that the arrears will be paid before the end of his first tenure in office.

Addressing reporters at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure alongside labour leaders in the state, Governor Akeredolu said his administration has appointed 41 Permanent Secretaries based on merit and seniority in the civil service.

Arakunrin Akeredolu also disclosed that his administration has promoted deserving workers, while the 2020 promotion exercise has already commenced.

He said the training and retraining of workers has started, adding that building well-trained workers will promote efficiency and productivity.

According to the Governor, officers in some critical areas of the work force, like doctors and nurses have been recruited for improved health care delivery service in the state.

He said: “Through you, the labour leaders, I want to thank all our health workers. They are doing a great job. I want to thank God that the 3rd Coronavirus case, a medical officer, has been discharged.”

Earlier, the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Sunday Adeleye thanked the Governor for acceding to labour leaders’ request for tenure elongation for the Head of Service, Dare Aragbaiye.

He said: “For the first time, I want to state here publicly that the service elongation of the Head of Service, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye was not the making of the governor of Ondo State, but the wish of the workers of the state.

“We appreciate the Government of Ondo State of what it has been doing since inception in 2017. All workers have gotten their 2019 promotion letter. 2020 promotion exercise has also commenced. We are grateful for all you have done for us.”